Egor Chinakhov Proving Blue Jackets Made Mistake Letting Him Walk

Egor Chinakhov is making the Columbus Blue Jackets look foolish. The Russian forward has thrived since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, providing exactly the kind of offensive production that Columbus desperately needs but chose to let walk away.

Chinakhov scored again in Pittsburgh's 5-0 shutout victory over the Golden Knights on March 1, continuing a torrid stretch that has seen him lead the Penguins in goals since January 1. That's not just leading among new additions. That's leading the entire team, ahead of Sidney Crosby and every other established star on the roster.

As for the Blue Jackets, the side won't be too happy to see that the player they let go so easily is proving to be extremely productive for a Pittsburgh side that is dominating. With today's victory taking them to 75 points, they have one foot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Columbus is still struggling.

First-Year Players Carrying the Load

But mind you, Chinakhov isn't the only new face producing for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have gotten contributions from multiple first-year players all season, and the numbers prove it. Pittsburgh leads the NHL with 73 goals from players in their first year with the team, according to the organization's communications department on X.

That's a remarkable total considering how deep into the season the league is, and it speaks to how well general manager Kyle Dubas has retooled the roster. Ben Kindel and Justin Brazeau also scored in Pittsburgh's latest win, adding to that league-leading total.

The Penguins have built depth by finding players other teams gave up on or didn't properly value, and those additions are paying dividends.

Columbus Let a Scorer Walk

Chinakhov was never going to be a superstar in Columbus, but he showed flashes of being a legitimate top-six scorer. The Blue Jackets drafted him 21st overall in 2020 and watched him develop into a capable NHL player. Then they let him leave.

Columbus chose not to prioritize keeping Chinakhov, and Pittsburgh swooped in to sign him. The decision looks worse with each goal he scores. Columbus sits fifth in the Metropolitan Division, desperate for some good games. Chinakhov would have provided exactly that.

Instead, he's helping Pittsburgh stay competitive in the playoff race while the Blue Jackets watch from the outside.

Feb 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Egor Chinakhov (59) reacts after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Perfect Fit in Pittsburgh

The change of scenery has done wonders for Chinakhov. Playing alongside better linemates and in a system that maximizes his offensive skills has unlocked a level of production that the Blue Jackets never saw. Since January 1, no Penguins player has scored more goals than Chinakhov.

That's an incredible statement considering the talent Pittsburgh has on its roster. He's not just contributing. He's leading the way. The Penguins found value where Columbus saw expendable depth. Chinakhov is proving he belongs in the NHL as a legitimate scoring threat, and the Blue Jackets are the ones paying the price for letting him go.

Pittsburgh leads the league in goals from first-year players because it's made smart additions like Chinakhov. Columbus is learning the hard way that letting talented young players walk comes with consequences.

