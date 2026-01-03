New Penguins Winger Making Immediate Impact

It took just two games, but it's clear that the newest winger for the Pittsburgh Penguins is having a major impact on the organization. The Penguins recently struck an in-division trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Penguins sent a pair of draft picks and veteran winger Danton Heinen to the Blue Jackets in exchange for 24-year-old forward Yegor Chinakhov. The move ended a months-long saga between Columbus and their former first-round pick.

After an average debut with the organization, Chinakhov found his stride in game number two. Taking on the Detroit Red Wings, the talented forward snuck behind the defense and received a tape-to-tape pass from rookie center Ben Kindel. Chinakhov took a few more strides into the offensive zone before burying a snap shot short side on Red Wings goalie John Gibson. With that goal, it became clear why the Penguins took a flyer on the formerly maligned winger.

Keen Offense Awareness

Chinakhov's first goal with the Penguins was a feat of a high-IQ offensive player, but it all started seconds before in the defensive zone. The Pens forced a turnover, and Kindel took possession of the puck while swinging back towards his own cage.

As soon as that turnover happened, Chinakhov notices the Red Wings have their entire line, including Red Wings defender Simon Edvinsson, in the offensive zone. A few forwards go off for a change and Edvinsson is caught trying to backtrack.

Chinakhov takes advantage, pushing towards the Pittsburgh offensive zone. Edvinsson is not even at the red line by the time the puck connects and hits Chinakhov's stick right before entering the offensive zone.

From there, he's all alone with the Red Wings goalie. The offensive instincts take over, and he rockets home that goal. From start to finish, Chinakhov's effort and awareness were what led him to that important tally.

Mar 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Yegor Chinakhov (59) shoots the puck as New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) defends during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Secondary Scoring Depth

What that goal also means for the Penguins is they might finally have the secondary scorer they needed to fill out their top three forward lines. Their top line has been locked in all season, aside from injury, with Sidney Crosby playing between Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. Second-line center Evgeni Malkin remains out with an injury. In the meantime, Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau have been two of the most impressive forwards in the Metropolitan Division while playing on the second line.

The bottom-six lacked that same depth, however. The fourth-line is your traditional checking line, but their third line is their injection of youth. With 18-year-old Kindel in the middle and former first-round pick Rutger McGroarty, they needed one more piece who could round out the third line.

Chinakhov has the size, strength, and offensive capabilities to be that player. And through just two games, the Pens' newest forward is making an instant impact.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!