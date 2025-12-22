Sidney Crosby Says Penguins Legend Still Number One

Sidney Crosby just passed Mario Lemieux for the most points in Pittsburgh Penguins history. The numbers say Crosby is now the greatest scorer in franchise history with 1,724 points. But when asked about passing Lemieux, Crosby made it clear that statistics don't tell the whole story.

"He's still number one in my books. I don't think you can put a stat line or a number on what he means to this team and to hockey," Crosby stated calmly. That response perfectly captures who Crosby is as a person and a player.

Even in the moment of achieving one of the greatest milestones in franchise history, he deflected the attention and showed nothing but respect for the legend who came before him. Crosby grew up watching Lemieux dominate the NHL.

Like countless kids across Canada, he idolized the Penguins' superstar. But unlike most kids with hockey dreams, Crosby actually got to play alongside his hero. He continued, "You grow up watching; you never expect you're going to make the NHL, let alone play with him. So I had the opportunity to play with him, live with him, and learn from him."

The Impact Goes Beyond Hockey

The fact that Crosby not only made it to the NHL but also got to share the ice with Lemieux in 2005-06 was something he clearly doesn't take for granted. And the relationship went far beyond just being teammates. Lemieux famously had Crosby live with his family during his rookie season.

That gesture all those years ago helped in guiding the young phenom through his transition to the NHL. Crosby spoke at length about what Lemieux has meant to the Penguins organization and to hockey in general, making it clear the impact extends far beyond what shows up on a stat sheet.

Weird not seeing Mario be #1?

Crosby, with a smile: "Yeah, he’s still #1 in my books. I don’t think you can put a stat line or a number on what he means to this team and to hockey."

"The impact that he's had here on this team on and off the ice, and the impact he's had on hockey in general, is pretty amazing. So I think there's just real appreciation," Crosby told the reporters.

Lemieux saved the Penguins from bankruptcy in 1999, returned as a player in 2000, and helped build the culture that allowed Pittsburgh to win three more Stanley Cups with Crosby leading the way. His influence shaped not just Crosby's career but the entire trajectory of the franchise.

Forever Grateful

Crosby acknowledged that both Lemieux and his family played a huge role in his development as a player and person. "Obviously, the fact that he was a big part of helping me out and a huge influence on me — both him and his family — makes it even more special."

When asked if he could elaborate further, Crosby smiled and said he could go on and on about what Lemieux means to him. "It definitely means a lot," Crosby admitted.

The statistics now say Sidney Crosby is the Penguins' all-time leading scorer. But in Crosby's mind, Mario Lemieux will always be number one. That's the kind of respect and class that makes Crosby special, and it's exactly what Lemieux taught him all those years ago.

