Dan Muse Reacts to Sidney Crosby Passing Penguins Icon

Dan Muse has been around plenty of great players during his coaching career. But watching Sidney Crosby pass Mario Lemieux to become the Pittsburgh Penguins' all-time leading scorer was something different. Something special. The first-year head coach didn't hide his appreciation for the moment.

"You're watching history. You're seeing it firsthand. I mean, it's something you knew was coming, but just for everybody that was here today, everybody involved, it was incredible."

Crosby reached the milestone on Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens with an assist on Rickard Rakell's power-play goal in the first period. The moment gave him 1,724 career points, moving him past Lemieux's total of 1,723 that had stood since 1989. It also moved Crosby into eighth place on the NHL's all-time scoring list.

Muse spoke at length about what the achievement meant for his captain, noting the humility Crosby brings to everything he does while recognizing the magnitude of the moment.

Pride in the Organization

"For Sid, he's obviously such a humble person, but you know how special a moment that has to be. I think back, even just to conversations that I had with him, just getting to know him, and you see how much pride he has in this organization and the history of this organization."

That pride runs deep for Crosby. He's spent his entire 21-year NHL career in Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups and establishing himself as one of the greatest players in hockey history. Now he stands alone atop the franchise's all-time scoring list, a record that once seemed untouchable.

Muse put the achievement in perspective by highlighting what the Penguins have accomplished as a franchise despite not being one of the NHL's Original Six teams.

"What's been accomplished here for a team, especially a team that's not an Original Six team, but what's been won, the legends that have come through here, and now for him to break that record, yeah, it's nothing short of incredible."

The Drive That Defines Him

Muse has had a front-row seat to watch Crosby work on a daily basis since taking over as head coach. What stands out isn't just the skill or the production. It's the process and the drive that fuels everything Crosby does.

"You see the process that he has, the drive that he has, how that rubs off on probably every other player that he's ever played with, which has been a lot. Then you see a day like today where he has that moment, and it's incredible and it's very well-deserved."

The impact Crosby has had on his teammates throughout his career can't be overstated. He's played with hundreds of players over 21 seasons, and that work ethic and commitment to excellence has influenced every single one of them.

No Surprise

For Muse, watching Crosby reach this milestone wasn't shocking. It's what the captain does. Day after day, game after game, year after year. "It's no surprise when you see what he does on a regular basis, on an everyday basis."

That consistency and sustained excellence are what separate great players from legends. Crosby has been doing this at an elite level for two decades, and he's showing no signs of slowing down at age 38.

