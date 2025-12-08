NHL Lessons Learned: the Mighty Metro

The one-third mark of the season is here, and the season projections are already being turned on their heads. The Metropolitan Division has provided a litany of surprises, but they aren't the only division leaving the NHL scratching its collective head. And two of the league's top players are showing off their dominance in a recent stretch. Let's dive into the latest lessons learned around the league.

First 100

San Jose Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini just played in his 100th NHL game, and the second-year phenom has put himself amongst some of the best of this era through their first chapter in the league. He's recorded 40 goals and 66 assists in those contests, good for the seventh-most points ever posted by a teenager in the NHL.

Celebrini's play has become MVP-worthy. He ranks second in the NHL in scoring this season, with 43 points in just 30 games. He's been so good that the Sharks are within striking distance of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. If that happens, expect the 19-year-old to be a frontrunner for the Hart Trophy by year's end.

Dec 7, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) watches the play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Mighty Metro

The Metropolitan Division entered the 2025-2026 campaign as the weakest in the NHL. As the one-third mark of the season passes, the Metro is atop the Eastern Conference and appears to be the league's best division. Five of the postseason teams in the East are in the Metro, and the other three teams are within a single point of a playoff spot. At least the Central Division in the Western Conference has the bottom-feeding Nashville Predators to make the group appear more down-to-earth. The Metro is an all-out war right now, and that doesn't seem to be ending any time soon.

Oettinger's On Fire

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has been among the best netminders in the NHL for several years now. The American-born puck-stopper has taken another step this season, and he has his eyes set on the Vezina Trophy and the starting role for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

He's been absolutely on fire over the last month of action. In his last 10 starts, he's gone 9-1-0. He's made at least 25 saves in five of those starts, including a 30-save shutout against the New Jersey Devils. He's given up more than three goals just one time in the last 10 games, giving the Stars' offense a shot every game to stay in it.

Overall, Oettinger is on top of the NHL right now. He has a .909 save percentage, the 15th-best among goalies with at least 10 starts this year. He also has a goals-against average of 2.49, the 12th-best in the league.

