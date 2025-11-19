Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Ignites New Tradition
19-year-old Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks truly cannot be stopped.
In the midst of the Sharks 3-2 overtime win over the Utah Mammoth, Celebrini scored all three of San Jose's goals, including potting the OT winner in order to complete his third career hat trick. The forward is now one of just six players in the NHL to have three or more hat ticks as a teenager. Additionally, Celebrini became the league's fourth teenager to hit 30 points in 20 games or fewer.
League legends Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux are the only other three.
Macklin Celebrini's Latest Milestone Marks New Sharks' Player of the Game Tradition
If all of this wasn't enough, Celebrini now becomes the first teenager to score a hat trick, overtime winner and all of his team's goals in NHL history. This fact is especially noteworthy, as postgame to the media when asked about accomplishing milestones similar to Crosby and Gretzky, Celebrini — rightfully — implied he wants to be known as his own player.
"I don't really want to hear about that. That's not really what's important," Celebrini said on accomplishing things that only Gretzky/Crosby, etc. have done.
On the win as a whole, Celebrini said this latest accomplishments shows the steps San Jose is taking towards the future.
"Coming into this year, all of us wanted to take that next step as a team," Celebrini said. "This is a game we probably would have lost last year, so I think just showing the steps that were taken — I mean it wasn't good to give up those two goals, the breakaway and the other one — but it's definitely the steps we want to take."
Celebrini was also named the Player of the Game. As a result, enforcer Ryan Reaves came up with a new tradition for the Sharks — if you are named the player of the game you must wear a shark tooth necklace with your shirt off for the postgame media availability.
Celebrini — a 6'0", 190-pound Vancouver native — entered the league after being just the fourth freshman to ever win the Hobey Baker Award, while with Boston University and did so as the youngest player in college hockey at just 17 years old. He acts as alternate captain for the Sharks throughout home games.
Though, Celebrini was not alone in his success over Utah. Five total Sharks recorded points, in addition to goaltender Yaroslav Askarov recorded 24 saves.
