Penguins' Sidney Crosby Unexpectedly Leaves Game vs. Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins are once again living life without captain Sidney Crosby.

Early in the second period of a 1-1 game between the Penguins and the Ottawa Senators — a bout that has major Stanley Cup Playoff implications — Crosby left the game and headed to the dressing room. The Penguins later announced that the Canadian hockey legend wouldn’t be returning to the game. No reason was given for the absence.

Forward Sidney Crosby will not return to tonight’s game versus Ottawa. — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 27, 2026

Pittsburgh has already had to manage without Crosby for the vast majority of the time since the NHL returned from the Olympic break. Crosby, who participated for Team Canada and earned a silver medal, suffered a lower-body injury in the nation’s game against Czechia and didn’t return to the ice for four weeks, until March 18 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With no reason being provided by the Penguins for Crosby leaving versus the Senators, it’s hard to decipher just how long they’ll have to try to win without him.

The Penguins Are Facing Some Adversity

Mar 18, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Heading into the Penguins’ matchup with the Senators on March 26, the team was third in the Metropolitan Division with 86 points. Every game is critical as the regular season wanes, especially as the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are just one point ahead of Pittsburgh in the division standings, continue to surge.

Sidney Crosby has gone to the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/DmIKfIXcZN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 27, 2026

Crosby figured to be a key piece of the puzzle — he is the team’s captain, after all — as the Penguins march on toward what would be a surprising trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That was especially so with Penguins veteran Evgeni Malkin also in and out of the lineup. He, too, missed the game against the Senators with what was described as an upper-body injury. He’s “day to day.”

What’s Next for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

After tonight’s contest with Ottawa, the Penguins will face the Dallas Stars on March 28 in what should be a clash of two championship contenders. The team will then take the short trip up to Long Island to face the New York Islanders and Matthew Schaefer on March 30 before turning right back and heading home to play the Detroit Red Wings on March 31.

Whether Crosby is on the ice for those games is a question that currently doesn’t have an answer. What is certain at this moment, however, is that he will be needed if the Penguins are to achieve their goals and acquire another championship for the city of Pittsburgh.

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