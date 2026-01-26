Penguins Rookie Steals Show in Hometown Return

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the best stories in the NHL right now. Occupying the second-place position in the Metropolitan Division, the Pens have surprised the entire league with their success.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are playing like vintage versions of themselves for the Penguins despite both pushing 40. Their efforts are paramount to the team’s playoff standings, but it’s the production throughout the lineup that is propelling them forward.

Production like what they are getting from rookie forward Ben Kindel is the defining piece of Pittsburgh’s surprising season. The team’s most recent first-round pick made the team out of training camp and has been one of the most impressive first-year players in the NHL. His latest big moment came in front of a flurry of familiar faces, as Kindel was the star in a homecoming victory. His two goals led the Penguins to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks and gave the teenager a night to remember.

Kindel Treats Family and Friends

The British Columbia native got his first chance to return home since joining the NHL. As the Penguins traveled to western Canada for a meeting with the Vancouver Canucks, there was a strong Kindel contingent in attendance.

With over 100 family and friends in attendance, Kindel gave them quite a show. He broke a goal-scoring drought with his two-goal effort and raised his season totals to 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. Speaking after the game, he spoke about how special it was to have so many people from his life watch him have such an impressive game.

“It’s obviously awesome,” Kindel said. “Lots of people that have been part of my life for a long time and have helped me make it here, so it's great. This night is just about them as much.

Kindel’s Impact on Penguins

Kindel was not one of the first-year players expected to make an impact at the NHL level. Many scoffed at the selection in the first round of this past draft and assumed he would return to junior hockey for the 2025-2026 season. Instead, he’s been a key middle-six forward.

More than anything, he’s given the team a reliable third-line center. He’s formed an impressive trio with a pair of veteran power forwards, and the line has combined for a ton of quality scoring chances and goals.

Wingers Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha have been positive influences on the young pivot, and according to MoneyPuck game data, the trio is accounting for just over 63% of the expected goals during 5-on-5. If that continues, they will be a bottom-six to reckon with come playoff time. That’s thanks to the seasoned and inspired performance of Ben Kindel, who produced a memorable night in front of an ideal crowd.

