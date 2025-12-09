What Penguins' Sidney Crosby Loves Most About Ben Kindel

For nearly two decades, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ prospect pool has been one of the thinnest in the NHL — an understandable trade-off for a franchise that’s been contending since 2007. When you’re winning Stanley Cups and chasing banners, first-round picks get traded, and elite prospects become a luxury instead of a necessity. That’s why it’s been so rare to see high-end youth step directly into the same lineup as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

But missing the playoffs three straight years has changed the landscape. Opportunity has cracked the door open, and this season, the Penguins have already played nine rookies, more than nearly any other team in the league. And among them, one name has quickly risen above the rest: Ben Kindel.

A Rare Rookie Making Early History

At just 18 years old, the Michigan-born winger has become one of the most exciting young players to hit Pittsburgh’s lineup in years. With seven goals so far, he’s tied for third in the rookie scoring race alongside Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard, who recently suffered an unfortunate injury after a nasty hit from Jacob Trouba.

According to NHL Stats, Kindel’s seven goals also tie Craig Simpson’s 1985 mark for the fourth-most scored by an 18-year-old in Penguins history. The climb only gets tougher from here — Jaromir Jagr had 18, Jordan Staal had 29, and Sidney Crosby sits comfortably at the top with 39 — but Kindel already finds himself in rare company.

Ben Kindel was born on the same day Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were eliminated from their first Stanley Cup Playoff series 🤯



Now the two veterans and the rookie are all playing together on Pittsburgh’s top power-play unit 🔥 (h/t @JoshYohe_PGH) pic.twitter.com/jtdCWKtI1d — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 7, 2025

Only two teams this season have gotten goals from as many different rookies as Pittsburgh: the San Jose Sharks, who have four rookie goal-scorers, and the Chicago Blackhawks, who lead the league. For a Penguins team long fueled by veterans, this wave of youth is something entirely new.

Sidney Crosby Praises Penguins Rookie

After a recent practice, when asked about regularly staying on the ice to play games with Kindel and a few other teammates, Crosby couldn’t hide his admiration for the teenager’s approach.

“He’s really passionate about the game. He wants to learn. As you can see, he loves being out there. He wants to get better but he also is having fun playing in the NHL as an 18-year-old. It’s a great feeling. It was a long time ago for me, but I remember—it’s the best. You dream of playing in the NHL, and finally you can go out there and do what you love to do. I think he’s making the most of his opportunity, but I don’t think he takes it for granted. I think he knows how much work goes into it, and he’s just trying to get better."

Earning that kind of praise from Sidney Crosby says more than any stat line. What stands out isn’t just the scoring, but the maturity, the eagerness, and the passion for the game. Crosby has always valued habits over highlights, and Kindel seems to check every box.

Everything Sidney Crosby accomplished in his NHL career PRIOR to 18-year-old teammate Ben Kindel being born (April 19, 2007): 🤯



- 222 points in 160 regular-season games

- 1 Art Ross Trophy (Scoring Title)

- 1 Hart Trophy (MVP)

- 1 Ted Lindsay Award (Most Outstanding Player) pic.twitter.com/ZtffhhnPv2 — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) October 6, 2025

In a follow-up question, Crosby was asked whether being around Kindel makes him feel younger. He grinned while answering.

“I don’t know, I like being out there too, so at least I have a couple extra guys who like staying out a little longer. Yeah, it’s fun. It’s great when you have that enthusiasm and that energy around, and I think having some younger guys injects that into a team for sure.”

Youthful Energy for a Veteran Penguins Core

That injection of energy might be the hidden value of Pittsburgh’s youth movement. For a team built around legends in the later stages of their careers, young players bring a spark — fresh legs, fresh voices, and a level of joy that can reset the entire room. Kindel, more than anyone, has provided that jolt.

The Penguins don’t yet know how far this season will take them, but they do know this: if the future of the franchise is already touching the present, Crosby is welcoming it with open arms, and Ben Kindel is making it impossible not to ignore.

