Sidney Crosby Breaks Mario Lemieux’s Penguins Record
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby added another record to his Hall of Fame career in the team’s recent matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, passing franchise legend Mario Lemieux in the process. As the center gained a loose puck in the offensive zone, he fired a wrist shot behind the Canucks goaltender for his fourth goal of the season.
The goal was also the 1,896th total point of the Penguins superstar’s career, including the regular season and playoffs. With that mark, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in total points, eclipsing the previous record of 1,895 points held by Lemieux.
Sid the Man
Sid the Kid is no longer the young phenom in the NHL, but his reign over the league continues. Even at age 38, he continues to be an elite point-producer and two-way player in the NHL. Last season, he led the Penguins in scoring while posting 91 points in 80 games.
This season, he’s off to another strong start. Through the first six games before their matchup against the Canucks, he collected three goals and seven points. As the Penguins try to climb back into the postseason conversation, their captain and leader is doing everything in his power to drag them back into relevance.
Don’t Look at the Games Played
Crosby is now the franchise’s all-time highest-scoring player. It’s another momentous achievement in his illustrious career.
Something that’s important to note is the number of games it took Crosby to reach this mark compared to Lemieux. It’s a credit to Crosby’s longevity and resilience, highlighting his ability to withstand several major medical issues and nearly two years missed due to injury and push through. He's played in over 1,300 regular season games and 180 postseason contests.
Contrarily, Lemieux’s career was robbed by injuries. Aside from Wayne Gretzky, many consider Lemieux the second-best player in NHL history. If he was able to play the number of games that Gretzky or even Crosby played, who knows the total number of points he would have posted.
Still, it took Lemieux significantly fewer games to reach his point total. The former team owner played in 915 regular season and 107 postseason games, interrupted by multiple injuries and a three-year retirement in the 1990s and early 2000s. That's a total of just 1,022 total NHL games, and in those contests he recorded an absurd 1,895 points. Compared to Crosby, who has played in over 1,500 total games.
