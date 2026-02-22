USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game Live Updates: Sidney Crosby Out

It all comes down to this, the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games gold medal game in men's ice hockey.

Team USA and Canada are meeting for the 20th time in the Winter Olympics, with the U.S. winning the last ever Olympic meeting between the two teams with a 4-2 final score at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. The last time the two nations met up in international competition was with a 3-2 win for the Canadians in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Both the Americans and Canada went a perfect 3-0 in the Milano Cortina preliminary round. Defenseman Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild is Team USA's point and time on ice leader entering the Feb. 22 game, with the Canadians' Connor McDavid needing just two assists to set the all-time Canadian record for one Winter Olympics.

For the U.S., this particular matchup being played on the date of Feb. 22 is extra significant — it marks the 46th anniversary of the 1980 Miracle on Ice win over the Soviet Union.

Canada holds a 10-2-0-4-3 advantage in the series against the Americans in the Olympics. Connor Hellebuyck will serve as the starter in goal for Team USA; He leads the Olympic tournament in both save percentage (.947) and goals against average (1.23). The U.S. has outshot all five of its opponents to date in the ongoing games.

The U.S. also won the gold medal in women's ice hockey, with the American women taking a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada.

Back to the men — Team USA is coming off a 6-2 win over Slovakia in the semifinals. Canada earned a 3-2 win over Finland after erasing a 2-0 deficit.

Key Quotes from USA Hockey Figures Ahead of the Gold Medal Game

"I'm so excited for these guys. A lot of these guys have been chomping at the bit to get back to the Olympics, and so I'm just so happy for them that they can go through all the amazing experiences that I went through, all the team bonding with the American players that they haven't gotten to play with for a long time," 2014 key U.S. player T.J. Oshie said to Breakaway On SI in an exclusive. "I think it's a great group of guys. I think they got good leadership behind them. And I think they got a they got a great chance, but it's always going to come down to who wants it more and who's able to lay down."

"It's best on best. It's what every American and Canadian grows up watching, grows up caring about. This is the pinnacle of the sport. This is as good as it gets. And a rivarly that's as good as it gets. So there will be not one TV without this game on in the United States," current USA Hockey left wing Matthew Tkachuk said. "You're not playing for yourself, you're playing for your country. You're playing for the guys that have come before you [and] for the generation coming after that."

"The roster is absolutely scary. It's probably the best team we've been able to put together," 1980 Team USA member Mark Johnson said to Breakaway On SI in an exclusive.

"It's going to be a battle of the ages," current USA Hockey center Dylan Larkin said.

"I just think this is going to be the year," 1980 Team USA captain Mike Eruzione said to Breakaway On SI in an exclusive.

"They're under a lot of different pressure than us [from Miracle on Ice], because they're not underdogs. USA Hockey for both men and women have really stepped up. They've really become powerhouses. They're not going to go in as this quiet underdog hoping to win. They're going in preparing to win," 1980 goaltending legen Jim Craig said to Breakaway On SI in an exclusive. "And I just hope that they understand the responsibility that comes of representing your country and wearing that jersey and take take advantage of the moment and enjoy it."

"The excitement is through the roof for this group," current Team USA alternate captain Charlie McAvoy said. "Everybody is just ready to go. We're so jacked up in there. It's a chance to make a dream come true."

Sidney Crosby Out for Team Canada

Team Canada will have to vow for the Olympic gold medal without captain Sidney Crosby, who has been ruled out as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

Crosby previously left Canada's quarterfinal matchup against Czechia with a right leg injury.

Sidney Crosby is not playing the Gold Medal game — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 22, 2026

USA vs. Canada Live Updates

