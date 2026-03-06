2026 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is here. The league wasted no time, with four trades coming in after midnight.

Now, the rest of the league is trying to catch up and make their moves. With multiple top names still on the board, expect a crazy day across the NHL.

The Trade Deadline is at 3pm EST. Bookmark this page for all of the latest updates and trade information throughout the day!

Overnight Deals

As soon as the NHL's 23-man roster limit expired, multiple NHL deals came in. Headlined by a pair of middle-six wingers and three veteran defenders changing teams, these organizations kicked off NHL Trade Deadline day.

The biggest trade of the night involved the Washington Capitals sending their defensive leader, John Carlson, to the rising Anaheim Ducks. The Caps received a conditional first-round pick from Anaheim in exchange for the Stanley Cup-winning defenseman, and now the Ducks appear poised to take over the Pacific Division.

The Dallas Stars beefed up their forward group as well. They added quality winger Michael Bunting from the Nashville Predators for a third-round pick in the upcoming draft. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets landed hard-working winger Conor Garland from the Vancouver Canucks. Both teams are going all-in for a playoff push with these additions.

