Rangers Goalie Names Sergei Bobrovsky Best in NHL
If you named New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin as the best netminder in the NHL, no one would bat an eye. The former Vezina Trophy winner is a trend-setter at the position. In his first three full seasons with the Rangers, he's recorded at least 35 wins and a goals against average of 2.58 or lower. He's coming off of another successful regular season in 2023 and an even more impressive postseason run with the Blue Shirts.
But if you ask the goaltender his thoughts, he'd tell you he has some work to do in order to ascend to the top of his position. He recently spoke with Russian media during the country's KHL vs NHL All-Star Game in Moscow, covering a variety of topics. One of the more playful ones was some questions ranking the best NHL goaltenders. The reporters fired off a list of goaltenders, and Shesterkin picked one or the other until there were only a few remaining.
He was respectfully self-confident in his opinions, putting himself over fellow goalies like Andrei Vasilevskiy and Juuse Saron. When it came to recent Stanley Cup winner and fellow Russian Sergei Bobrovsky however, it wasn't very close. When the reporter asked Shesterkin to choose between Bobrovsky and himself, he gave a quick and concise answer without hesitation.
"Bobrovsky," he said.
Bobrovsky certainly had a season to remember. He won 36 games in the regular season and then went to a whole new level in the postseason. He was a Conn Smythe Trophy candidate for the Panther, securing all 16 wins and posting two shutouts and a 2.32 goals against average. He was also very deservingly the first player captain Alexsander Barkov handed the Stanley Cup to when they won championship.
Shesterkin is right on his heels though. He's younger, more durable, and entering a contract year just a few months shy of 29 years old. The Rangers and the NHL expect a huge season from their goaltender, and as their contract negotiations stumble into the beginning of the 2024 season, there is all the more reason to believe he will be the best goaltender in the league.
