NHL Draft Prospect Shane Vansaghi Would Add Physicality
Physically imposing and built like a truck, Shane Vansaghi is one of the draft's most physically imposing players.
Standing six-foot-two and weighing 216 pounds, Vansaghi looks like a man, and most impressive of all is that he has a year of NCAA hockey experience in his pocket, and he didn’t take a backseat despite being just 18 for the entire 2024-2025 season.
Vansaghi is projected to go in the early-to-mid second round of the draft, and he could cause some kerfuffle amongst general managers slotted to pick within the first 10-15 picks on day two of the draft.
Brady Martin is certainly the biggest dog of the draft class, as he never shuts off the physical side. Vansaghi, however, is two inches taller and 20-plus pounds heavier, and he plays like a bulldog on the forecheck, against guys upwards of seven years his senior.
For a team perceived as undersized or lacking physicality and grit, Vansaghi could be a brilliant value selection in June, and given his freshman season totals, Vansaghi might turn up the offensive game and make the team that drafts him look like bandits.
Vansaghi posted 6-10-16 totals, through 37 games, a respectable output for the 18-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri. Still, the prospect of him exploding offensively could be intriguing enough to lure teams into taking a flyer on him earlier than scouts projected pre-draft.
He has the physical tools and strength, with a big offseason, Vansaghi could become a great value pick in the late first to early second round.
Watching the Florida Panthers bully the Edmonton Oilers two years in a row in the Stanley Cup final lends weight to the fact that drafting big, physical forwards with an edge is conducive to winning.
Vansaghi looks every part a winner, and he could be a guy who rises up the board on draft day. With middle-six potential, Vansaghi can disrupt on the forecheck and perhaps develop a penchant for playing in front of the net.
For him to already be imposing himself physically on competition that is much more physically mature, all signs point to him becoming a load in the NHL should he reach that pinnacle, and to think he still has another full season, minimum, in the NCAA to develop and continue growing into his body.
