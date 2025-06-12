The Only Prospect That Makes Sense for Bruins
The 7th overall pick in this year's NHL Draft belongs to the Boston Bruins, who have the chance to make the biggest culture-defining selection on draft night.
Last year, the Boston Bruins lost in six games to the Florida Panthers in Round 2 of the playoffs, where they were the Atlantic Division's second seed. This year, they finished 28th in the NHL, giving them the chance to select a prospect that they hope can start a new era in Beantown, and when looking at this year's young talent, there is probably no better fit for the classic Bruins mold than Soo Greyhounds centerman Brady Martin.
When this year's Trade Deadline concluded, the Bruins found themselves one of the deadlines' biggest sellers, both from a roster and cultural standpoint. Of the moves Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made, none proved the start of a new chapter more than the Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo and of course, Brad Marchand trades.
These players weren't just fan favorites for their physical, pesky playstyle, but also because they brought shades of some franchise greats, like Kenny "the Rat" Linseman, Mike Milbury and Cam Neely. Neely is now Boston's President, who you just know will have a say in who the Bruins select on draft night. Due both to his playstyle back in his heyday as a hard-hitting scorer, and Boston's love for blue-collar players, you can bet Martin will be at the forefront of his mind when the Bruins are on the clock in the first round if he's still available.
How could he not be? The Elmira, Ontario native's two-hundred-foot game, quick release, and crafty hands contributed to 72 points in 57 games this past season, per CHL.ca, good for second in Greyhound scoring. He was also one of Canada's best players at this year's U18 World Junior Championship, in which Canada brought home the gold. Martin's 11 points in seven games were good for second in Team Canada scoring and tied for fifth in tournament scoring. He had the tournament's best plus-minus and finished the tournament tied for the most penalty minutes, according to EliteProspects.com.
Martin's skill is secondary to his work ethic and heavy playstyle, which has quite literally created scoring chances for the 6-foot 187-pound center, who is touted as the best hitter in his draft class. It's what has ultimately made him a top 10 projected pick in this year's draft and what sets him apart from other prospects: the blend of skill and nastiness. A style of game that he can attribute to his upbringing.
John Dean, Martin's head coach in the Soo, told the Athletic, "His work ethic is extremely high, his care factor is extremely high, and those are two things which he naturally comes by from his farm upbringing."
Here's how Martin creates offense with his physicality:
Maybe it's by default that if you grow up on a farm, you grow up having a grittiness and toughness about you that comes from the way of your upbringing. Some of the game's greatest players of the past, such as Gordie Howe and Wendel Clark, have also grown up around the tractor life and possessed the same work ethic and care factor that Dean talks about when describing the origins of Martin's heart and soul game. It's reflected in his aggressive forechecking and heavy-hitting; a living nightmare for opposing defensemen.
Those qualities resemble the defending Stanley Cup Champions. The Florida Panthers have set the new standard in the NHL for how teams are going to construct their rosters.
Players such as Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad, among others, all contribute to at least one of the following: a forecheck that comes in waves, an in-your-face style of hockey fueled by aggressive hitting that’s all blended with skill, things that have contributed to them being the NHL’s hardest team to play against.
Those traits describe Martin to a tee, and teams will hope he drops to them in the draft to make Cup runs of their own, with Martin paving the way, literally. After the first five or so picks, Martin might be the most sought-after prospect, and it has less to do with skill and more because the players currently playing in their third consecutive Cup final are more polished versions of Martin.
The NHL Draft is just weeks away, and with a rebuilding Bruins team in position to select a new face of a franchise in need of a culture reboot, there may not be a better player in this draft than Martin to reignite the Bruins of the past.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!