Panthers Call Out Haters
The Florida Panthers added another chapter to their back-to-back Stanley Cup celebration with a beach-side championship parade. Shortly after the parade, Panthers players got a chance to address the crowd, and playoff MVP Sam Bennett took the time to address the reputation he and his team have built over the last few years.
Bennett has been at the center of attention all playoffs, not only as the leading goal scorer, but as a player who tends to injure players on opposing teams. In the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he skated a bit too close to goalie Anthony Stolarz, making contact with his head, and giving him a concussion.
Bennett was not suspended or disciplined for the Stolarz incident and that was far from the first, or last time Bennett and the Panthers were labeled as a dirty team. The Panthers don’t seem to care.
“They don’t like the way we play,” Bennett said at the end of the parade route. “They call us dirty, they call us nasty, they call us bullies. I would like to take this time to apologize to absolutely f------ no one.”
Bennett went on to say the Panthers will continue playing how they please because clearly it’s leading to championships.
“We’re the double champs,” Bennett said. “We do what the f--- we want.”
Bennett led the playoffs with 15 goals, but also managed to rack up 48 penalty minutes in 23 games. That’s good for a tie of the most in the playoffs, alongside teammate Brad Marchand.
The Panthers played their game, and regret nothing about their style. It’s leading to success and that’s all that matters. The opinions of other teams, players, coaches, or media don’t matter to the Panthers as they continue to reign as the best team in the NHL.
