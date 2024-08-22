Penguins and Jets Trade Details Revealed
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets came together for a deal that saw them swap their top prospects. First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Penguins acquired Rutger McGroarty from the Jets in exchange for Brayden Yager.
McGroarty and Yager were top prospects in their respective organizations, making this a big deal for both teams. It appears that there aren’t any other pieces or assets on the move, though.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the trade is a one-for-one between the Penguins and Jets. No draft picks, other prospects, or players involved.
Even in their new organizations, McGroarty and Yager will still be top prospects with big futures in the NHL. The Penguins believe their newest face not only has a higher ceiling but can break into the league sooner.
McGroarty was traded still in need of his first professional contract. PuckPedia has reported that his entry-level contract was signed by the Penguins after the move.
McGroarty’s ELC is a three-year deal that is worth $950,000 at the NHL level and is set to expire after the 2026-27 season.
The Penguins signed Yager to his ELC earlier in the offseason, but may not have been ready to make the jump to the NHL in 2024-25. McGroarty has a chance to enter the Penguins organization and reach the lineup right away.
Both prospects are 14th overall picks in back-to-back years, with McGroarty going in 2022 and Yager in 2023. McGroarty is a year older and far more ready to play at the NHL level.
McGroarty is exactly the kind of player they’ve been looking for as they hope to still be competitive in the final years of Sidney Crosby. The top prospect can join the Penguins and make an impact right away and be a top player for the organization in the future.
Yager on the other hand likely won’t be ready for full-time NHL duties until at least the 2025-26 season.
