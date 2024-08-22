Report: Penguins and Jets Trade Top Prospects
The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the postseason in each of the previous two years, but they’re looking to stock up on talent that can help not only now, but in the future. As first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Penguins have acquired Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty.
The Jets have been shopping around McGroarty for a few months with the Penguins emerging as winners of the race, but it isn’t a cheap deal.
Friedman later stated that Penguins top prospect Brayden Yager is heading to Winnipeg as part of the deal.
Full details have not been released, but it seems like the Penguins and Jets have swapped top prospects.
McGroarty was a first-round pick (14th overall) for the Jets in 2022 and he is yet to make his first appearance in professional hockey. The collegiate star has been a standout with the University of Michigan, putting up 91 points (34G-57A) in 75 games in the past two seasons.
Yager also happened to be the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Penguins had big hopes for Yager and recently signed him to his entry level contract, but his spot in the NHL in 2024-25 wasn’t certain.
McGroarty enters the Penguins organization easily as their top prospect and possibly ready to start the year in the NHL lineup. This is exactly the kind of player the Penguins have been looking for, a youngster who is ready to help the team win now and far into the future.
With full details yet to be confirmed, McGroarty and Yager appear to be the two big pieces on the move. McGroarty also currently doesn't have a contract. A deal is expected to be signed upon completion of the trade.
