Canucks Could Find New Goalie, Demko's Return Unknown
The Vancouver Canucks entered the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs as legitimate favorites to leave as champions. They were the leading team in the Pacific Division and had one of the deepest lineups of any roster in the postseason.
Those high expectations fell when the Canucks lost starting goalie Thatcher Demko to injury after just one game in the playoffs. Backup goalie Casey DeSmith also got hurt soon after, turning all of the attention to youngster Arturs Silovs between the pipes.
While Demko has had all offseason to rehab and work his way back from injury, it’s still not clear if he’ll be ready for the start of training camp.
According to Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, Demko is working his way towards full health, but it’s not clear when he’ll be able to return.
“What I am hearing on Demko is that he is progressing,” Dhaliwal said on Sportsnet 650. “But no timetable as to when he’s going to be 100%.”
It’s this uncertainty that makes Dhaliwal believe the Canucks may be looking around for some insurance.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Canucks continue to poke around the goalie market,” Dhaliwal said. “Mostly just to protect themselves.”
The Canucks were expected to enter the 2024-25 season with Demko and Silovs as their goalie tandem. DeSmith signed with the Dallas Stars during free agency. Despite the commitment to Demko and Silovs, there may be some concern regarding one of the top netminders in the NHL.
“Demko is coming off of back-to-back knee injuries,” Dhaliwal said. “Sometimes rehab is fast, sometimes it’s slow. The Canucks, I’ve been told, have been worried about Demko’s rehab going back to the NHL Draft.”
Dhaliwal says he isn’t hearing anything negative about Demko’s rehab and no setbacks have been reported, but the process has gone slower than many in the organization would have liked.
The Canucks are still a strong team and made good additions to the lineup over the offseason. With the reigning Norris Trophy winner in Quinn Hughes and Jack Adam’s winner in Rick Tocchet behind the bench, there’s an obvious expectation of success.
To reach their full potential, however, the Canucks will need a healthy and reliable netminder to lead the way. Demko can be that guy, it’s just a matter of getting him healthy enough to still be a star.
