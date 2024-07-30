Blues Prospect Taking Next Steps in Sweden
The St. Louis Blues selected three exciting prospects in the 2023 NHL Draft. It's a huge reason why they have one of the most underrated prospect systems in the league. Dalibor Dvorsky headlines that class. He's a top-10 prospect in the league that could play his way into an NHL roster spot this season with a strong training camp.
Skating in Dvorsky's shadow is an extremely talented center named Otto Stenberg. The Swedish forward has been working up the ranks of the Swedish professional hockey circuit. He had gotten a few games in the top league, the SHL, in his draft year, but he played the full season in the SHL this past season.
It was a decent season for an 18-year-old, but not overly impressive. Over 31 games, he recorded three goals and three assists while averaging just 11:30 in ice time. Playing in a limited role on a stacked Frolunda team, his playmaking and smooth-skating ability stood out when he was on the ice.
But Stenberg is seeking a larger opportunity and a chance to further his development. That's why he is being loaned out to play with the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL. There he'll get the chance to play more minutes and an opportunity to focus on improving his offensive game. At the World Junior Summer Showcasw, Stenburg spoke with Mike Morreale of NHL.com about the upcoming season and the reason for the team change.
"I changed my contract," he said. "I mean, Frolunda is a packed team and as a young player you want to play, and it's important to play. I think I have more opportunities for a bigger role by playing more minutes in Malmo, so that's why I made the move."
If he improves like he hopes, the Blues could have another NHL-bound prospect in 2025. He'll get the chance to showcase what his offensive potential is with Malmo, and if all goes well he could be heading to St. Louis in the near future. For now, Stenberg is just focused on improving every day.
"I'm just focusing on a good season and then we'll see what happens."
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!