Blues Have Most Underrated Prospect System in NHL
The St. Louis Blues are in organizational limbo. They missed the postseason by a single point last season, but they never stood out as a contender. They also aren't quite bad enough to be in the running for the 2025 first-overall pick.
Where the Blues can hang their hopes is their prospect pool. They aren't mentioned in the top systems, but they deserve more respect. The organization has quietly accumulated one of the best crops of young forwards not playing in the NHL.
Three players make the Blues' prospects stand out: Dalibor Dvorsky, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Otto Stenberg. Dvorsky was the team's first-round pick in 2023. He's a top-10 prospect in the league who projects to be a top-line center or winger who can produce 60+ points annually.
Otto Stenberg, another 2023 draft pick, will be an exciting NHL player when he makes the trip over from Europe. He's played in the SHL the past few seasons, showing an incredible hockey sense and playmaking ability. Playing against much older and stronger competition, he's developing wonderfully and the Blues will love what he brings to their team in the near future.
Jimmy Snuggerud is one of the most complete products of the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), but is overlooked due to the superstars regularly emerging from the program. Snuggerud isn't a future MVP candidate, but he will be a solid NHL player. He has an impeccable vision on the ice, always with his head up, and has the patience to let the plays develop properly. He projects as a top-six forward at the NHL level, and may have the highest ceiling of any of these prospects.
The forward group is not only exciting and full of potential, but they have several players knocking on the door of full-time NHL spots. Zachary Bolduc leads the pack. He was the team's first-round pick in 2021, and the Blues have patiently waited on his development. That patience should pay off in 2024. His first taste of NHL action was encouraging, as he posted nine points in 25 games in 2023. He will be fighting for a spot in the opening night lineup in training camp, and he has an excellent chance if he plays like he did during his NHL call-up.
Two Zach's are better than one for the Blues. Zach Dean came over to the organization in exchange for Ivan Barbashev. Another first-round pick, Dean had a tougher first professional season. He was scoreless over nine games in the NHL and posted nine goals in 49 AHL games. Dean plays at an incredible pace, and he couldn't quite connect the dots. He likely needs more time in the AHL to develop, but he's on the precipice of being a contributor in St. Louis.
One valid critique of their prospect pool is it lacks positional diversity. The forwards are plenty, but there was a lack of NHL defensemen and goaltenders in the system. The Blues attempted to address that in the 2024 draft. They used their first three choices on defensemen Adam Jiricek, Colin Ralph, and Lukas Fischer. Jiricek possesses the highest upside, but all three have a legitimate chance to make the NHL lineup in a few years.
These three join Theo Lindstein to form a formidable group of defensive prospects. Lindstein, the third of the team's three 2023 first-rounders, just signed his entry-level contract with the Blues after an exciting season in Sweden's second-highest professional league. He compiled 15 points in 49 games. He also impressed in international play, recording nine points in 13 games with Sweden's national team.
The St. Louis Blues have reasons for hope. Specifically, they have nine reasons for hope with this group of promising prospects. The team needs these players to continue developing like they are. If they do, the Blues will go from having one of the most underrated prospect systems to having one of the most surprising teams in the NHL.
