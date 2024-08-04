Insider Shuts Down Jets' Cole Perfetti Trade Rumor
Not long after the Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year deal, reports started swirling that they turned down a trade with the Winnipeg Jets. More specifically, the Jets reportedly offered a pick, Rutger McGroarty, and Cole Perfetti.
Frank Seravalli had that initial report on an episode of the DFO Rundown, but there may be some inconsistencies. While the Hurricanes may have asked about Perfetti, the Hurricanes have no interest in trading him.
According to Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun, the Jets never offered Perfetti in a trade and want to hold on to him. Billeck also noted that any deal that would send Necas to Winnipeg likely wouldn’t happen without a long-term deal.
At the time, Perfetti, McGroarty, and Necas were all without a contract. Perfetti and Necas are restricted free agents, and McGroarty is still looking for an entry-level contract.
The Hurricanes signed Necas to a two-year deal worth $6.5 million annually, ending any trade rumors that may have been floating since the start of the offseason.
The Jets still need to find a solution for RFA Perfetti, but they do not plan to move on from the 22-year-old. Early projections have Perfetti starting the 2024-25 season on the Jets' second line.
Perfetti stands as one of the top RFAs still due a new contract. In 71 games played during the 2023-24 season, Perfetti scored 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points.
In 140 career games over parts of three seasons, Perfetti has 29 career goals and 75 total points. The Jets selected him 10th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft out of the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.
