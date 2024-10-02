Utah Hockey Club Sends Top Prospect Back to Junior Team
The Utah Hockey Club are steadily preparing for puck drop on the 2024-25 season and their inaugural year in the NHL. After relocating from the Arizona Coyotes, the currently mascot-less Hockey Club has the promise of being a playoff contender right away.
Not only can Utah find ways to compete in 2024-25, their future looks bright and is highlighted by their first ever draft pick Tij Iginla. Utah selected Iginla sixth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, and it wasn’t impossible the youngster could crack the top lineup right away.
Despite the high ceiling, Utah will wait at least another year before they give Iginla his NHL debut. Utah announced that they have cut Iginla from their training camp roster and sent him back to this junior team.
Iginla will report to the Kalowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The 2024-25 campaign will be Iginla’s third full season in the WHL and second with the Rockets. Iginla was the only player to be moved from Utah's training camp roster.
Iginla played two preseason games with Utah and recorded a single assist.
In 64 games played with the Rockets, Iginla scored 47 goals and 37 assists for 84 total points. In 11 WHL playoff games, he notched an extra 15 points (9G-6A).
2023-24 was a breakout year for Iginla; in 48 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds the season prior, he only put up 18 points (6G-12A).
Utah has a bright future ahead of them under new ownership and expectations will soon be through the roof to compete. Still a growing team, Utah is taking steps in the right direction and Iginla is expected to be the one of the club’s biggest names.
Son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, Tij likely won’t have to wait too much longer to lead the charge of prospects looking build a successful future in Utah.
