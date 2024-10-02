Details Revealed on Bruins Jeremy Swayman's Salary Demand
The Boston Bruins and their restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman are entrenched in one of the most contentious contract negotiations in recent memory. After a dramatic week, there is still no contract done and both parties feel further apart.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided an update on the Bruins and Swayman saga on a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast.
"His initial stake in the ground was Charlie McAvoy: 8 x $9.5 (million). It is harder to figure out where Swayman is, but I do believe he's come down."
How much has Swayman come down exactly? Friedman isn't sure. He did speculate with his co-host, however, that the number could be somewhere between $8.5 and $9 million per season.
"My opinion is he's around 9, high 8's," he said. "That is purely my opinion based on everything I've heard over the last day."
That salary would make Swayman one of the Bruins' highest-paid players. Sitting just behind superstar scorer David Pastnak and McAvoy, Swayman would be make the third largest salary if his new deal is indeed above that $8 million mark like Friedman implies.
Now, both sides are in the cooling off period. After Swayman's agent issued a response to the Bruins' press conference, they said they would be taking a few days before reconvening. The result of their next meeting is unknown, with some now speculating a trade request is coming. Friedman maintains that a deal gets done between the two, but there's still a ways to go.
"Someone's gotta move again to get this done," he said. "And, I dont know where it's gonna come from."
If Friedman's intel is correct, Swayman and the Bruins remain between $500,000 and $1 million apart on their contractual stances. Both sides feel that they have compromised already, and as Friedman suggests, it's unclear who will make the next compromise to facilitate a deal.
For the Bruins and Swayman, they are up against a ticking clock. They have until December 1st to hammer out a contract or Swayman will be ineligible to play during the 2024-2025 season. That leaves ample time, but the pressure is certainly mounting.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!