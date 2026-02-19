Hilary Knight Becomes USA's All-Time Leading Olympic Goal Scorer

Entering into play against Team Canada in the United States' Gold Medal Game of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Team USA captain Hilary Knight became the all-time leading Olympic goal scorer for the red, white and blue with her goal to keep the Americans alive as the third period winded to a close.

This marks Knight's fifth time suiting up for Team USA in the Olympics — the most Olympic appearances in history by an American in hockey for men or women. The matchup on Feb. 19 in Italy between the Canadians and the U.S. comes after Team USA punched its ticket to go for gold following five consecutive shutouts and outscoring their opponents 31-1. Knight also plays for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s Seattle Torrent, which shares the same home venue of Climate Pledge Arena with the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

The PWHL has paused play from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25, and league action will return on Feb. 26 following the conclusion of the Winter Olympics.

Knight's goal came at the 57:56-minute mark in the third frame, with Laila Edwards assisting. Prior to the conclusion of play against Canada, Knight has already worn one gold (2018) and three silver Olympic medals (2010, 2014, 2022).

Hilary Knight Hits U.S. Olympic Milestone in True Gold Medal Moment

Both teams went scoreless in the first period. This goal from Knight kept the U.S. alive after the Canadians scored in the second period.

Knight's moment could only be described as a true gold medal moment — her goal also catapults her to having the most career points by an American at the Olympics. She was previously tied with Jenny Potter at 32 career Olympic points following her first goal over Team Canada in the preliminary round.

General Manager Katie Million previously named John Wroblewski as head coach of the Americans. He is assisted by assistant coaches Shari Dickerman, Brent Hill and Josh Sciba in addition to goaltending coach Alli Altmann. The Team USA coaching staff has been in place since the 2023 season, with the Americans also being joined by player development consultant Ellen Hughes.

Throughout the 2026 Winter Games, Knight posted two assists in the 5-0 shutout win over Switzerland. She tied the record for the most career Olympic goals (14) set by Natalie Darwitz and Katie King with her goal during the 5-0 win over Finland on Feb. 7.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Hilary Knight of United States in action with Lara Christen of Switzerland in women's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The U.S. entered play against the Canadians undefeated in the 2026 Olympics, with the Americans seeing their 12th all-time meeting between the U.S. and Canada (Team USA is 3-1-1-6 against the Canadians in Olympic contests).

In addition, the U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team has medaled in all seven Olympic appearances to date. Play against Canada on Feb. 19 will either result in Team USA's fifth silver Olympic medal or third gold medal.

The 2026 Winter Olympics have also been reported to be Knight's final Olympics, as she is 36-years-old.

