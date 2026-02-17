Three Landing Spots for Former Sharks Winger Jeff Skinner

The San Jose Sharks made a bit of roster news during the Olympic break, as they placed veteran winger Jeff Skinner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

The move makes Skinner a former Sharks player and the latest free agent to hit the market. While things didn't work out in San Jose, the scoring forward has reached the 20-goal mark 10 times in his NHL career.

With so many teams still in the playoff hunt, he's sure to find a new home for the remainder of the season. These teams in particular stand out as landing spots for Skinner.

Buffalo Sabres - A Little Veteran Push

It's easy to forget because the team was so bad at the time, but Skinner reached the peak of his scoring touch while with the Buffalo Sabres. That's why a reunion could be coming as the Sabres look to end a nearly 15-year playoff drought.

Skinner isn't the 40-goal scorer he once was, but he can still put the puck in the net. In 72 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season, he registered 16 goals while averaging 13:00 minutes of ice time. In his final season in Buffalo, the 2023-2024 campaign, he posted 24 goals in 74 contests.

The Sabres are a rising team, but they could use a scoring punch in the bottom six. Skinner brings that and a veteran presence at a minimal cost.

Carolina Hurricanes - Another Reunion?

While he was his most productive in Buffalo, the Carolina Hurricanes were blown away when a rookie Jeff Skinner netted 31 goals during the 2010-2011 season. That was his first of three 30-goal seasons in Carolina before being traded to Buffalo.

Now, the Hurricanes are in a similar position as Buffalo and the next team on this list. They have top-end scoring, but their offensive depth could use a punch-up before the postseason. Skinner would be a wonderful addition, and it would be a great story to return to where it all started to try to pursue a championship. Sometimes, when things make too much sense, it's because they're supposed to.

Nov 27, 2011; Ottawa, ON, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes center Jeff Skinner (53) in game against Ottawa Senators in the third period at Scotiabank Place. The Senators defeated the Hurricanes 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images | Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Colorado Avalanche - Cup Favorites Keep Adding

The Colorado Avalanche are always trying to add depth for a Stanley Cup run, and they might have been given an absolute gift by the Sharks.

The Avs have little salary cap space to work with, but they have a need at forward. Skinner could come in, play 12 to 15 minutes per contest, and chip in some goals along the way. They don't need much, but Skinner could help push them over the top this season.



