Kraken Coach Jessica Campbell Leading No BS Approach in NHL

Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell is a trailblazer in the NHL. The first female assistant coach in league history has been a crucial piece of the Kraken's push for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Kraken have been establishing their identity this season under Campbell and the rest of the Seattle coaching staff. It's an identity that Campbell described as "no bulls--t," and a "hard-nosed team." Around the NHL, their opponents are experiencing this first-hand as the upstart Kraken push for more in the Pacific Division.

Embracing the challenge of improving every practice, every game and every day is also a huge part of Campbell and the Kraken's mindset and approach this season. It's one of the big reasons why NOBULL, the NHL's official training shoe, and Campbell made for a perfect match this season. The latest member of the NOBULL family recently chatted with Breakaway On SI about Seattle's season and why this new partnership makes so much sense.

"My story, my journey and now my lived experiences. I think that the (NOBULL) brand and what it stands for is perfectly aligned and super authentic to what my journey has been," Campbell said. "What I'm proud of is, every time I wear it, every time I'm with the team, there's such a natural and organic energy of what they represent, what I represent, stand for and try to strive for every day and live out in my values as a coach."

No Excuses

No one is a bigger believer in the Kraken's coach and her leadership than NOBULL co-owner Mike Repole. The accomplished CEO and entrepreneur is best known for his work in the food and beverage space with brands like BodyArmor, but he and NFL legend Tom Brady have recently taken the NOBULL brand to a $1 billion valuation. They also spearheaded the company's recently announced partnership with the NHL as their official training shoe.

"Recently, we just got a billion dollar valuation," Repole told Breakaway On SI. "But Tom and I are really focused on changing a billion lives."

Part of how they do that, Repole believes, is through pushing yourself and not accepting excuses. That's why motto of the company and inspiration for their name- no bulls--t, is a constant refrain from the company and their brand ambassadors. And if anyone is the embodiment of that, it's Jessica Campbell.

"She lives the NOBULL lifestyle. She's tough physically. She's tough mentally. She's tough emotionally," he said. "And really, that's what NOBULL is about. It's about helping people who aspire to be better personally and better every day, both physically, mentally and emotionally."

Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell | M+C Saatchi Sport + Entertainment

Perfect Partnership....But Still Growing

Repole first eyed a partnership with the NHL over a year ago. He told Breakaway On SI that the NHL's toughness and the mentality of coaches like Campbell and players in the league made it a perfect partnership.

"That NOBULL mentality and that NOBULL toughness is exactly what the NHL is all about," he said. "There's a lot of incredibly tough sports out there...But hockey is almost at another level as far as toughness that you need on and off the ice."

What's next for NOBULL and the NHL? Repole has huge goals for the brand and their integration for the NHL In a perfect world, things like the recently launched NOBULL Nutrition contribute to a sports wellness brand that can be a "one-stop shop," for folks from all walks of life looking to improve.

What's next for Campbell and the Kraken? Well, that's simple. There are no shortcuts or excuses or BS, they just keep going.

"We can get better," she said. "We've got to continue to get better."

