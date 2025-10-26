Kraken Host Seattle Sports Teams Back at Home Arena
A NHL team, MLB players just returning from a historic postseason run and various members of a four-time WNBA championship roster all walk into a bar. Wait, not a bar, but Climate Pledge Arena. In the Seattle Kraken's return to CPA following a tough six-game road trip, that's what happened. The Kraken hosted the Seattle Storm, PWHL Seattle's Hilary Knight and some of the Seattle Mariners in their 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Six different members of the Kraken roster put up points.
Captain Jordan Eberle led the way for the typical rainy Seattle evening, putting up two goal against the reigning Stanley Cup runner-ups.
Seattle Kraken Host Homecoming for Pro Sports Teams
Eberle's two goals on the night mean he now has four total on the year. But he accomplished this with plenty of talented athletes in attendance.
Knight quite literally kicked things off for the Kraken — leading The Surge. PWHL's Seattle is looking ahead to their first-ever season in the league. Knight is also captain of the United States women's national ice hockey team.
Following Knight's introduction, rookie Berkly Catton tallied his first point on home ice with an assist registered less than 100 seconds into play against the Oilers.
Head coach Lane Lambert said he continues to be impressed by Catton's development.
"I think he's getting better and better," told Breakaway on SI. "I think the thing that is really good, and we talk about this with younger players, is that his responsibility level without the puck is good and it gets better everyday."
The Seattle Mariners — the 2025 AL West Champions who just narrowly missed history in the World Series — were also in attendance alongside some WNBA Storm members.
The Mariners and Storm saw goaltender Joey Daccord get a standing ovation from the stands by the end of the middle frame; the netminder finished the evening with 31 saves on 33 attempts (939). Daccord was also one of the stars of the game and threw his fish out with ease to plenty of eager Kraken fans in attendance.
"Joey has been outstanding," Eberle said. "There's nights that he's had to make some big saves, tonight was no different. To get wins you need a good goaltender and obviously he's been there."
Seattle fans hadn't seen a home NHL game since Oct. 11 against the Vegas Golden Knights. With plenty of talent on display across the ice, it can only be assumed that the 3-2 win over Edmonton was quite a good homecoming for the fans and other professional athletes in attendance.
