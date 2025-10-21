Berkly Catton Makes History, NHL Debut in Kraken Loss
The Seattle Kraken may have finally just suffered their first regulation loss of the regular season at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers, but Kraken prospect Berkly Catton still got to see an exciting league debut.
After taking his rookie lap, Catton became the fourth Kraken in franchise history to notch a point in his regular season debut. He joins Matty Beniers, Jani Nyman and Ville Ottavainen to become the fourth Seattle skater on the list. Though, Catton only took 7:16 to record his first point — the fewest amount of time by a Kraken player to accomplish the feat; Beniers previously took 14:13 to record his first NHL point back in April of 2022.
Catton was also the franchise's ninth selection to play in his first league game. His first career point came on an assist for Jordan Eberle in the night's opening goal.
Seattle blew their lead once Owen Tippett scored his first of two on the night. The Flyers would go on to win with a final score of 5-2. 10 different Philadelphia players tallied point on the final statsheet.
Though, Kraken right wing Jani Nyman also got another on the board for Seattle after scoring one on the power play midway through the game.
Catton was Seattle's 2024 first round pick (No 8 overall) and was skating in place of Jared McCann who is currently listed as day-to-day status following a lower-body injury.
Catton, a mere 19, recently finished his fourth season with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League. He was captain and had 109 points in 57 regular season games along with 42 points in 20 playoff games in the 2024-25 season.
"[There's] lots of excitement, lots of emotions for sure, but at the end of the day it's just a hockey game and I've got to go out there and do my thing and play my game," Catton said pregame before his firs regular season game. "Playing with those guys is pretty awesome ... [I'm] just going to soak it all in."
The Kraken can only use Catton in eight more games before they’d have to make a decision on whether to keep him and burn the first of three years on his entry level contract. They kept him to start the season largely in part because he’s one year too young for AHL eligibility and would have to be sent back to a junior hockey.
