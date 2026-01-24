Kraken Recall Young Winger Ahead of Ducks Matchup

The Seattle Kraken will reach the midpoint mark of a six-game homestand by taking on the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

Anaheim will continue a season-tying five-game away stretch, and enters play against the Kraken with the NHL's longest active win streak of five games.

Seattle is coming off an impressive 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, and the Kraken have four skaters entering play against the Ducks with a two-game point streak — Brandon Montour, Ryan Winterton, Jaden Schwartz and Ben Meyers.

Both teams are also members of the Pacific Division and remain close to one another in the standings (Kraken with 53 points, Ducks with 55 points), making this a divisional matchup with plenty at stake.

Kraken Head Coach Lane Lambert said its games like the Jan. 23 matchup against the Ducks that make you want to work in the sport of hockey.

"It's a big divisional game. There isn't anybody on either side that doesn't understand and realize this is a big hockey game tonight," Lambert said to Breakaway On SI following morning skate. "That's why you're in the business, to come and play big hockey games."

Kraken Recall Jacob Melanson From AHL

January sees the Kraken playing 17 games in 31 days.

Ahead of play against the Ducks, the Kraken recalled right winger Jacob Melanson from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, per an announcement from the team on social media. Ben Meyers has since been placed on injured reserve and will be out week-to-week with a lower body injury.

Jan 2, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Jacob Melanson (63) pursues Vancouver Canucks defenseman Zeev Buium (24) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Meyers scored five goals and 11 points in 31 games while serving as the fourth-line center prior to injury. He was averaging 11:38 TOI.

Melanson, who is 22, has played 15 games with the Kraken throughout the 2025-26 season and has four points across one goal and three assists.

“It’s a massive game [tonight]; they’re two points ahead of us so this is massive for the standings. It’s a big game for our group to show our character and show our compete," Melanson said pre-game. "It's trying to bring that energy and let the next line keep gaining on that energy. So, I mean, if we get one deep, get a couple hits, get the boys going ... then it's playing the game."

Seattle won the first two matchups against the Ducks of a four-game season series. The Kraken are 11-4-1 all-time against Anaheim and boast a 5-3-0 record against the California franchise at Climate Pledge Arena.

