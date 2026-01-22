Kraken Pushing Through Historically Packed Month

The Seattle Kraken are one of several teams challenging for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Even as the halfway point of the season passes and the 2026 Winter Olympics break looms, the Kraken are right in the thick of things.

But with a huge international tournament coming up, the Kraken and the rest of the NHL have to deal with truncated schedules right before or after the Olympics. The Kraken drew the unlucky straw and are set to tie the most games played in a single month with 17.

For the Kraken, it's just another challenge. The team has embraced a "no bulls--t" mentality all season long in their quest for the playoffs, meaning they can't slow down during 17 games in 31 days. Speaking to Breakaway On SI, assistant coach Jessica Campbell talked about the grind it's been heading into the coming break.

"We're in that grind right now going into the Olympic break," she said. "We've positioned ourselves well, and now we can't take our foot off the gas."

How Kraken Players Are Dealing With the Packed Schedule

Campbell's words are what the coaching staff are urging the lineup to embrace. They can't settle and relax as the Pacific Division and Western Conference playoff seeding changes every day. The Kraken are currently tied for the final Wild Card spot and two points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Pacific.

Which means every single point and game matters. Keeping that in mind can be a source of tension and anxiety, but for young Seattle forward Berkly Catton, the team's message of staying consistent and focused rings loudly.

"Lots of games, more than I've ever played in a month," he told Breakaway On SI. "It's just [about] staying consistent and not getting too high or low, just head in the right direction."

Jan 17, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Seattle Kraken center Berkly Catton (27) controls the puck behind the goal during first period against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Where Kraken Go From Here

The Kraken are 12 games into their 17-game January slate. Thankfully, the team is ending the month at home with a six-game home stand. Catton spoke about the importance of this stretch of home games and how much they are counting on their fans to help provide some energy.

"I think this home stand is huge for us," he said. "Obviously, with our fans and our environment, it's gonna be big for us. So we're really excited for these next five games."

The goal is to take advantage of the Climate Pledge Arena crowd and the team's improved play to keep climbing the standings. With a 4-4-2 record in their last 10 games and the Western Conference playoff picture wide open, the Kraken are pushing through a historically packed month of action.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!