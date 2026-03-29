Torrent Captain, USA Hockey Legend Activated From Injured Reserve

The Seattle Torrent have activated captain Hilary Knight from long-term injured reserve (LTIR), with the forward set to take back to the ice on the evening of March 29 against the Ottawa Charge.

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The Seattle Torrent has activated Captain Hilary Knight from LTIR. In a corresponding move, forward Brooke Bryant has been placed on the Reserve Player List.

📰 https://t.co/9Pofvtjr5E pic.twitter.com/QYMxqaZY0N — Seattle Torrent (@PWHL__Seattle) March 29, 2026

Knight was placed on LTIR after sustaining a lower-body injury while representing the United States en route to the Americans winning a gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Through 14 regular season games with Seattle, "Captain America" has posted three goals and seven assists. In the most recent Olympics, she won her second gold and fifth Olympic medal all-time. Knight also became USA Hockey's all-time goals and point leader in the Olympics. Following her activation from injured reserve, the Torrent have moved forward Brooke Bryant to the team’s Reserve Player List in a corresponding move.

Puck drop against the Charge (which also marks the Torrent’s Kids and Youth Hockey Day) is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Climate Pledge Arena — the Torrent share the venue with the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

Bryant was originally signed to the Professional Women's Hockey League Seattle team after Training Camp and appeared in the Torrent's first 22 games, recording one assist. She spent her first two PWHL seasons with the Minnesota Frost.

Hilary Knight to See Seattle Torrent Return

Knight also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live following the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Knight became the all-time leading U.S. Olympic goal scorer and point leader with her goal against Canada late in the final frame of the Olympic women's final to force overtime, which eventually resulted in the 2-1 OT win for the American women — the same score and result of the men's final win for the U.S.. The women's final against the Canadians also shattered the record in becoming the most-watched women’s hockey game ever and peaked at 7.7 million viewers during overtime.

Knight has quickly become known as one of the driving forces and most recognizable faces in professional women's hockey.

The Captain is back. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OVANujaadY — Seattle Torrent (@PWHL__Seattle) March 29, 2026

Knight was also chosen as one of the flag bearers for the United States in the Olympic Closing Ceremony.

The captain is 36 and was previously awarded the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Female Player of the Year. This latest development comes the same day as IIHF President Luc Tardif announcing he will not be running for re-election.

Knight has 24 goals and 26 across her PWHL career. She began her PWHL career in Boston, but agreed to terms with the Torrent in June of 2025 for a one-year Professional Women’s Hockey League Standard Player Agreement ahead of Seattle's inaugural season.

Her activation comes as PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner previously described Knight as the pulse of any team she plays for.

“Signing Hilary Knight was an absolute no-brainer, she’s the heartbeat of any team she joins,” said Turner at the time of Knight's signing. “Her proven leadership and drive, the way she elevates everyone around her, those are qualities you can’t teach. Hilary’s not just a game-changer on the ice, she’s the kind of person who defines a culture, and we’re incredibly proud to have her as the first-ever player to join PWHL Seattle.”

Knight now looks to play in the upcoming PWHL game at Madison Square Garden on April 4 — in which the New York Sirens and Torrent will face off in front of a sold-out crowd that expects to set a U.S. attendance record for a professional women's hockey game.

The PWHL has seen rapid and large growth in fanfare and ticket sales following the conclusion of the 2026 Olympic Games; the demand for the league has increased by over 200%.

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