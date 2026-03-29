IIHF President Luc Tardif Steps Down

President Luc Tardif of The International Ice Hockey Federation has relinquished his presidency after over 25 years of service to international ice hockey.

Tardif was elected IIHF President in 2021 and succeeded Rene Fasel. He navigated the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the safe staging of Olympic tournaments under strict health protocols, and strengthened the federation’s relationship with the International Olympic Committee, the wider Olympic family, as well as several global ice hockey leagues and clubs, including the NHL, NHLPA and PWHL in helping secure the recent return of top-level player participation in Olympic competition — as was demonstrated by the American women's, men's and Paralympic teams all bringing the gold medals back to the United States from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This return saw Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils pot the overtime winner for the men's U.S. team, which was only accomplished after Tardif reached a deal involving the NHL, NHLPA and the International Olympic Committee. Per the media release announced on March 29, Tardif has determined that the current Federation's strong and stable position indicates the appropriate time to relinquish the presidency.

As such, Tardif will not be seeking re-election and is looking to "pass the puck" to a younger leader. He is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the global ice hockey community.

Tardif, who is a Canada-born French executive, will complete his term in October — which marks the conclusion of his mandate.

"I am incredibly proud to have been a guardian of our sport, our events, our organization, and our values, safeguarding them during these critical and uncertain times ... There is still a lot to do and I am very focused on my work and my mandate as IIHF President. The months ahead will be very active, with important initiatives and announcements still to come as I complete my term in October," Tardif said in his announcement.

IIHF to Undergo Leadership Change

The IIHF has noted the Federation’s respect in Tardif's decision and gratefulness to his contributions to the sport.

Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; From left NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, IIHF President Luc Tardif, and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh at a men's ice hockey press conference during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Tardif is 73 and will still to oversee ongoing development initiatives, commercial opportunities and preparations for forthcoming events including the upcoming World Championships and the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

Under his charge, the IIHF also launched its long-term strategic plan, ICE 26, focused on global growth and development.

Tardif said he is looking forward to seeing the IIHF continue to advance.

"After much deliberation, I have made the decision not to seek re-election as IIHF President as I believe that it is time for a new leader to take the reins and continue to move out sport forward," Tardif's announcement also read.

Tardif has served the IIHF as a member, committee member, Council member, and Treasurer in addition to his current presidency.

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