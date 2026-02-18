Slovakia's Breakout Tournament Continues With Germany Upset

The dark horse story of the 2026 Olympic hockey tournament added another chapter this week. Slovakia dismantled Germany 6-2 at Santagiulia Arena to punch their ticket to the semifinal, continuing a remarkable run that has transformed expectations surrounding the third-seeded squad.

The victory marks Slovakia's second consecutive Olympics reaching the medal round. After capturing bronze in Beijing three years ago, the Slovaks are again proving they belong among hockey's elite nations when NHL players compete for Olympic glory.

Depth Overpowers Star Power

Germany entered the quarterfinal leaning heavily on Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, who led all forwards in ice time at 18 minutes and 14 seconds. Ottawa Senators standout Tim Stutzle provided additional star power for the Germans.

Neither could prevent Slovakia's defensive game plan from rendering them ineffective throughout the contest. San Jose Sharks forward Pavol Regenda delivered the offensive punch with two goals and an assist. His performance highlighted Slovakia's balanced attack that has consistently defied expectations.

Six different Slovaks found the scoresheet against Germany, reinforcing the depth that makes this squad dangerous against any opponent.

Slafkovsky Sparks Success

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky continues serving as Slovakia's catalyst. The 2022 Olympic MVP has carried his Beijing brilliance into Milano Cortina, energizing a roster that topped Group B during preliminary play. His presence alongside captain Tomas Tatar creates offensive opportunities that extend beyond Slovakia's top line.

St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky added another goal to his tournament total, pushing his Olympic point count to six. The rookie now owns the most points by any first-year NHL player in a single Olympic tournament, cementing his status as Slovakia's emerging star beyond Slafkovsky.

Minnesota Wild netminder Samuel Hlavaj answered questions about Slovakia's goaltending with 25 saves. His stellar performance followed a 39-save masterpiece against Finland in preliminary play, establishing him as a legitimate backbone for Slovakia's medal pursuit.

Semifinal Awaits

Slovakia dominated from the opening puck drop, outshooting Germany 17-3 in the first period. Regenda opened scoring late in the frame before Slovakia struck twice in 33 seconds during the second period to seize control. The Slovaks never faced serious pressure despite Germany's third-period push.

The semifinal pits Slovakia against either Finland or Switzerland, both formidable opponents with NHL talent throughout their rosters. Slovakia has earned respect through performances that showcase complete team hockey rather than reliance on individual brilliance.

Their quarterfinal victory over Germany represents Slovakia's continued evolution from underdog to legitimate contender. With Slafkovsky leading the charge and depth players like Regenda stepping forward, Slovakia stands two victories away from their first Olympic gold medal featuring NHL players. The dark horse narrative grows stronger with each dominant performance.

