Slovakia Dominates Germany in Quarterfinals

Slovakia's pursuit of the gold medal continues, while Germany's time at the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics comes to an end. The German team was hoping to continue an unlikely run toward a medal, but the dominance of Slovakia was too much.

Slovakia played an incredible game. Their forecheck was overpowering and forced Germany into multiple errors and turnovers. That, combined with an impressive offensive showing from their entire lineup, pushed them past Germany.

In the end, they were the superior nation in this quarterfinals matchup. Slovakia dominated Germany, winning the contest 6-2 and advancing to the semi-finals.

Shutting Down Draisaitl and Stutzle

Slovakia's entire defensive game plan was simple. They eliminated Germany captain and Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and Ottawa Senators standout Tim Stutzle from the game and rendered them ineffective. It was a smothering effort from Slovakia's defense, as they focused all of their efforts on keeping these two from creating too much damage.

Draisaitl still managed a goal, despite Slovakia's best efforts, but he was held in check. With neither Draisaitl or Stutzle able to take over the contest, the other top German players couldn't make up the difference.

Feb 17, 2026; Milan, Italy; Leon Draisaitl of Germany celebrates after scoring their first goal during a men's ice hockey qualification playoff game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sharks Forward Shines

It was a standout game for San Jose Sharks winger Pavol Regenda. The Slovakian forward entered the quarterfinals with just a single assist during the preliminary and knockout rounds, but he was a scoring machine against Germany.

He recorded two goals in the winning effort, highlighted by a dagger of a goal in the third period. In the opening minute of the final frame, a loose puck found Regenda's stick and he buried it behind Germany goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Regenda also recorded an assist in the matchup.

Wild Goalie Continues Impressive Tournament

Slovakia's goaltending was a question mark entering the tournament, but Minnesota Wild netminder Samuel Hlavaj has answered the call. The 24-year-old went 1-1 during the preliminary round, posting a 3.00 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

For a majority of the contest, Hlavaj was a brick wall. He surrendered just two goals on 27 shots on goal.

Even as the Germany offense surged in the final period and Slovakia began to play a preventative type of defense, Hlavaj was worthy to the task. He was the team's best player as he turned aside all but one of the shots against him in the third.

