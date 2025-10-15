What Undefeated Hurricanes & Stars Starts Mean for NHL
The Carolina Hurricanes and the Dallas Stars are the last two unbeaten teams to begin the 2025-2026 NHL season. Both teams stormed out to 3-0 records to kick off their campaigns, dispatching divisional opponents in the process.
It’s an excellent start for both the Hurricanes and the Stars, but it's the rest of the NHL who should be on notice. The first few games are simply foreshadowing the ending of this NHL season, as Carolina and Dallas are destined to meet in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2026.
Star(s) Power
Dallas winning the Western Conference wouldn’t shock a single person watching the NHL. Their goaltender, Jake Oettinger, is a Vezina Trophy candidate. The depth of their forward group is unmatched, headlined by superstars like Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson, and also featuring key secondary players like Matt Duchene, Jamie Benn, Radek Faksa and Mavrik Bourque.
That positional strength also extends to their defense. Miro Heiskanen is a world-class defenseman. Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley are not too far behind, giving Dallas a very dangerous top-four defensive group.
The Western Conference is going to be an absolute battle to push through. The Stars certainly will have their challenges, but this 3-0 start is warning shot to the rest of the West.
Hurricane Brewing
The Hurricanes have been on the edge of Stanley Cup success for the past few seasons, but taking that next step is crucial. That’s why their 3-0 start is so impressive. Coming off another disappointing playoff elimination, the Canes have rebounded impressively to kick off the 2025-2026 campaign.
And the way that the Hurricanes continue to identify talent that fits into their system is outstanding. No other organization besides Carolina could start a 27-year-old rookie, who has made his career as an AHL goaltender, for the first time in his NHL career and receive such an excellent performance. Brandon Bussi made his first NHL start and stopped 16 of 17 shots to backstop the Canes to a 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.
That’s just the way the Hurricanes win. They find players that are perfect fits for their system and to fulfill specific roles within it, and when it all comes together, it’s a nearly unbeatable method.
If Carolina can continue to fine tune this method and perhaps add that one missing piece, they can get over that hump. And if they do, it’s likely they will meet the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Finals to decide the new king of the NHL.
