Joel Hofer's Red Hot Run Has Unintended Consequences for Blues

Joel Hofer is on an unreal run for the St. Louis Blues. Since the Olympic break, he's been the best goalie in the entire NHL and nearly perfect for the Blues. He's won four straight starts and allowed just four goals total in those starts. He's stopped 101 of the 105 shots he's faced.

It's exactly what the Blues have wanted to see from Hofer. They've been waiting multiple seasons now for him to supplant veteran Jordan Binnington as the organization's new number one goalie. It's finally happening, but there is an unintended consequence of this red-hot stretch.

The Blues keep winning, and every win damages their odds to secure the number one overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Joel Hofer since the Olympic break:



4-0-0



1.00 GAA



.962 SV%



Stopped 101 of 105 shots#stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) March 9, 2026

Hofer Ruining Blues' Plan

The term "tanking" is not really a thing in today's NHL. The draft lottery system eliminates the possibility of the worst team being guaranteed the number one pick, as is the case in the NFL, for example.

Instead, the NHL's lottery system gives all non-playoff teams a chance to win, with a small caveat. Teams can only move up a maximum of 10 spots if they win the lottery, meaning the team that finished 15th in the league standings could, at best, move up to the fifth-overall selection.

The worse your record is, however, the better your odds are of winning the lottery draws. Right now, the Blues are in 28th place in the overall league standings. One week ago, they were the second-worst team in the NHL.

The only difference is that Hofer can't be beat in net.

The Blues are one of the organizations that desperately need a new face of the franchise. That's why the first-overall pick would mean so much in St. Louis. With future NHL superstar Gavin McKenna waiting to be the top pick in 2026, the Blues could completely transform their organization.

Jan 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) defends the net against Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Is Hofer Ready to Be Blues' Starter?

The silver lining, even if they miss out on the top pick, is that Hofer continues to take strides. This is the third consecutive season he's appeared in more than 30 games and posted a goals-against average below 2.70.

The 25-year-old is ready to be the team's long-term number one goalie. They've been extremely patient with the Canadian-born puck-stopper, but it's his time in St. Louis.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!