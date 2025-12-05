Breakaway on SI

Jordan Binnington Becoming Problem for St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues' goaltender has had a rough go of it lately and is really making the team miss out on two points on a nightly basis.

Tyler Miller

Dec 1, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends the net against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion goaltender for the St. Louis Blues is really not helping his team out. For quite a few years now, Jordan Binnington has been a real shaky goaltender who can give you a good performance one night and a not-so-good performance another night.

And as of late, Binnington is not doing anything to help the coaching staff trust him nor help his team pick up points on a nightly basis. In the Blues' most recent game against the Boston Bruins, Binnington gave up five goals and took the loss on the road.

And in his game before Bruins, he played the Anaheim Ducks at home and got pulled after allowing two goals on five shots against. That is not a recipe for success and will lose him and his team games every single time. The Blues have been hoping for consistency with Binnington for a while now and have not gotten that.

The Blues need Binnington to figure it out and soon. The Blues cannot afford to keep running it back with him and keep losing out on points because both of the goalies they have are not reliable. Backup goaltender Joel Hofer has not been much better, but the Blues need someone to step up and ideally that's Binnington.

Dec 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during warmups prior to a game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Blues do not have much of a choice but keep trying with Binnington

It would seem like the Blues are able to do something and figure out what is going on with both of their goalies as neither have been very good. But as of the current moment, the best decision is to keep riding it out with Binnington and see if he can put these bad performances behind him.

The guy is a Stanley Cup Champion and has carried his team to a title before. The average hockey fan would think that he would be able to figure it out in some capacity and get back to being a good goalie that he knows he can be.

But ever since that championship, it just seems like Binnington has been on a back-and-forth scale of some good games and some bad games mixed together. There has been little to no consistency in his game and it is getting harder and harder for the Blues coaching staff to trust him.

It is also the fact that Binnington is on a lengthy contract so even if they wanted to trade him, it would be tough to do. The Blues are better off just trying to see if Binnington can figure it out and get back to his normal self and soon.

