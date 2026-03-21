New Blue Jackets HC Driving Playoff Race Surge

Nine weeks ago, the Blue Jackets made a coaching change at what appeared to be the worst possible moment. Columbus sat in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-19-7 record through 45 games when general manager Don Waddell fired Dean Evason on January 12.

The decision carried significant risk given Evason's work navigating the franchise through extraordinary circumstances the previous season. He guided Columbus to a 40-33-9 record following the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau in the 2024-25 season, finishing just two points outside playoff position despite facing unimaginable adversity.

Waddell moved forward with the change regardless of past success, citing underperformance as the primary factor. The general manager immediately replaced Evason with Rick Bowness, coaxing the 70-year-old veteran out of retirement to lead the playoff push.

Historic Turnaround

Since then, the Blue Jackets have posted a 17-2-4 record under Bowness, compiling the second-best mark in the NHL during that stretch. They have already won seven of their last ten games while surging from the Eastern Conference basement into legitimate playoff contention.

The franchise tied a team record with 10 victories in January while accumulating 21 points during the month. Not only that, but they have also transformed themselves from a last-place squad seven points outside playoff position into a team sitting third in the Metropolitan Division with one foot in the postseason.

The man to be thanked for that remains Bowness, who came out of retirement specifically to accept the Columbus opportunity. The veteran coach announced his retirement more than 18 months ago after leading the Jets to a 98-57-9 record across two seasons, stepping away largely due to health concerns affecting both him and his wife.

Defensive Foundation

But once he made his return, Bowness implemented a structured defensive system that prioritized limiting scoring chances. The Blue Jackets have reduced shots allowed per game from 30.9 under Evason to 28.6 under Bowness, climbing from 30th to 18th in that category.

The head coach has preached a simple philosophy to his roster. Bowness stated the Blue Jackets would defend their way into the playoffs, emphasizing sound positioning and limiting high-danger opportunities above offensive production.

Rick Bowness really came out of retirement to lead a midseason Blue Jackets turnaround 👀👏



(H/T @ESPNInsights) pic.twitter.com/PgMR3xxzei — BarDown (@BarDown) March 20, 2026

Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves have both responded to the improved team defense. Merzlikins has compiled 5.37 goals saved above expected across all situations while Greaves has posted 3.53 goals saved above expected during the winning stretch.

Playoff Position

Zach Werenski has emerged as a Norris Trophy candidate while leading the turnaround. The defenseman co-leads all NHL defensemen with 60 points while pacing the position with 19 goals and 1.20 points per game. Meanwhile, Charlie Coyle has delivered elite production since appearing in his 1,000th career game.

The veteran forward has scored nine goals since January 11, ranking second in the NHL during that span while recording nine points across a recent three-game stretch. All the Blue Jackets and Bowness need to make sure of now is carrying this flow into the postseason for a deep playoff run.

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