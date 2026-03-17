Team Canada GM Walks Away After Decorated Run

Doug Armstrong has informed Hockey Canada that his time leading the national program has come to an end. The longtime Blues executive is vacating his position as general manager of Canada's men's Olympic team after holding the role since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Armstrong's departure has nothing to do with Canada's silver medal finish at the Milan Olympics. The 61-year-old executive made his decision before the tournament began and would have stepped down regardless of the outcome in Italy.

His resume with Hockey Canada spans more than two decades of service to the maple leaf. Armstrong collected three IIHF World Championship gold medals and two silver medals while also serving on Steve Yzerman's management staff for Olympic championships in 2010 and 2014.

Passing the Baton

Armstrong believes the time has arrived for fresh leadership to guide Canada's national team program into the next Olympic cycle and beyond. He wants others to experience the honor and responsibility that comes with representing the country on hockey's biggest stages.

"It's time for a change," Armstrong told The Athletic on March 16. "I've enjoyed every aspect of it. Obviously, you wish you could go out on top. But it would be selfish to want to do it again," he explained. "It's such a great experience, and I think more people should enjoy it."

Feb 18, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong talks with the media about the acquisition of defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadians prior to a game against the New Jersey Devils at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

His involvement with Hockey Canada dates back to 2002 when Bob Nicholson provided him with an opportunity that changed his career trajectory. Armstrong worked under Lanny McDonald at the World Championship that year, beginning a relationship with the national program that would span 24 years.

"I've enjoyed Team Canada since 2002 when Bob Nicholson gave me an opportunity to work under Lanny McDonald at the World Championship, which was a thrill of a lifetime because of who Lanny is," Armstrong said. "It just kind of snowballed from there."

Milan Experience

The recently concluded Olympics in Italy provided Armstrong with memories he will cherish despite falling short in the gold medal game against the United States. He praised every aspect of Canada's operation, from coaching staff to equipment personnel.

"I wouldn't change anything except the outcome," Armstrong said. "Getting to know the coaches that I got to meet and work with and watch operate, the training staff, the best of the best that Canada has to offer, the medical team and the equipment staff and the rest of the management group," he explained. "I really enjoyed it."

Armstrong remains committed to supporting Hockey Canada in whatever capacity he can provide assistance moving forward. He also expressed optimism about the future of best-on-best international hockey with NHL participation now expected to continue.

"I think hockey is better because of the Olympics," Armstrong said. "I'm excited that we're looking to have a consistent flow through that for a while that they can build off of." Armstrong will remain connected to the program that defined Team Canada with grace and gratitude.

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