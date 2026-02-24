Blues Team to Watch Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Blues are the number one team to watch as the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline nears. With teams having less than two weeks until the deadline passes, each organization has been thrust into immediate action as they try to solidify their rosters for the stretch run.

The Blues, unlike many other teams in the league this year, are firmly outside of the playoff race. They are 20-28-9 through 57 games and sit 14 points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

What St. Louis has plenty of, despite their place in the standings, is tradeable assets. They might not make the postseason, but the Blues will be active over the next couple of weeks. making them the team to watch head of the Trade Deadline.

Why the Blues?

Things in St. Louis haven't gone well this season. Last year, the team made a second-half run to propel them into the postseason, but this year they are definitively out on any playoff hopes.

The team is also lacking significant assets. The forward group has a few foundational pieces, but it's far from a championship cohort.

Trading away their veterans for draft picks and young players would represent a shift for the organization, but it's a necessary one. Teams don't want to admit they are rebuilding, but the Blues are actively going through that process. That means they can't hang on to expensive or long-term deals if they can get out from them, and with so many teams in the hunt, there are myriad suitors for some of these names.

Feb 4, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Which Blues Players Could Move?

One player that stands out as a trade option is veteran goalie Jordan Binnington. The Stanley Cup-winning goaltender has had a rough NHL season, but he was excellent for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Was it enough to convince another team to take the risk on Binnington?

Another player that stands out is defender Justin Faulk. The 33-year-old puck-mover has over 1,000 games of NHL experience and is in the midst of a standout offensive season. Through 57 games played, he has 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points. He's also averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per contest.

What makes Faulk even more alluring is his contract situation. The veteran makes $6.5 million for one more season after the 2025-2026 campaign. With his production and short-term commitment, Faulk could be the ideal addition for many contending teams needing defensive help.

One other player to monitor is forward Pius Suter. At 29 years old, Suter is a very capable third-line center and middle-six player. He has another season left on his deal and comes with a moderate $4.1 million cap hit.

