Three Landing Spots for Blues' Brayden Schenn
The St. Louis Blues are off to a troubling start in their 2025-26 season, with a 6-8-3 record, the third-worst in the Western Conference. It's not exactly unfamiliar territory for the Blues, a team that made a late surge last season to snag a playoff spot, but this year's start is still the opposite of what the organization envisioned for this campaign.
The rough start for the Blues has trade talks emerging once again, this time surrounding veteran forward and team captain Brayden Schenn. The 34-year-old has two years left on his current deal, where he makes $6.5 million and is coming off a 50-point performance last year. He will generate even more buzz as the season develops, but these three teams are the most likely trade landing spots for the Blues captain.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings are 4-6 over their last 10 after an impressive start to the season, but the plan is still for the team to take the next step this season. The same problem persists in Detroit. They lack reliable secondary scoring and a physicality to their top-nine forward group.
Which is why Schenn would be an excellent solution to their second-line center problem. The team can turn to him as their shutdown center and tone-setter while also depending on him to ease some of the offensive burden and add some more firepower.
The Wings also have a ton of salary cap space, draft picks and young players to facilitate this deal. It's a big swing, but it would be a move that signified their step into playoff contention.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens are on the cusp of becoming a true Stanley Cup contender. What is that missing piece for the Habs?
That's the big question, and finding a shorter-term solution on the second line while they wait for top prospects like Michael Hage, L.J. Moore or Alexander Zharovsky to arrive in the NHL.
Schenn can temporarily fill that void and would be an excellent addition behind captain Nick Suzuki as the one-two punch down the middle. They have the salary cap space to make it work this season, and it could help them separate from the pack in the Atlantic Division.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets are undoubtedly going to be tied to any potentially available forward this season. After last year's disappointing playoff exit, the question looms: how long will the window remain open for the Jets?
A player like Schenn, with all of his experience and Stanley Cup acumen, could push the Jets over the edge in a challenging Western Conference.
