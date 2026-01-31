Mammoth Goalie Becoming Top NHL Prospect

The Utah Mammoth are in a battle to make the postseason, but the organization has to be pleased with what is happening with their players not in the NHL.

While the Mammoth players try to make headway in the hunt for a playoff spot, they aren't paying much attention to what their top prospects and young players are doing in the AHL, NCAA, and junior hockey. The management team, however, is closely monitoring these players, and they've taken notice of one prospect who is rapidly attracting more attention.

The Mammoth drafted an intriguing goaltender prospect in Michael Hrabal when they selected him with the 38th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Czech netminder is a massive puck-stopper, measuring in at 6'7" and 220 pounds. He's currently with the University of Massachusetts, and his season has propelled him from a quality player to a can't-miss NHL prospect and possibly the goalie of the future in Utah.

Hrabal's Hobey Baker Season in UMass

The NCAA is filled with talented future NHL players. The collegiate ranks continue to receive a greater influx of top-tier prospects, and Hrabal is a part of the latest wave. His junior season has been another step forward after two exciting years and 66 starts as UMass's primary goalie.

Through 18 games played, he's amassed a record of 12-6-0, but it's the last month that's really turned heads. Hrabal's January was spectacular, and it was highlighted by a record-breaking performance.

Hrabal went on a shutout streak that was one of the best stretches ever for an NCAA goalie. For over three games, Hrabal was perfect. He went just over 191 minutes of gameplay without allowing a goal, a new program record. UMass broadcaster Nathan Strauss shared the jaw-dropping stat via his X account.

Michael Hrabal’s shutout streak is snapped at 191:14. It’s the longest shutout streak in program history by a full period. — Nathan Strauss (@NathanPStrauss) January 31, 2026

With this run, Hrabal has put himself not only in the conversation for the NCAA's best goalie and the Mike Richter Award, but he's also in the running for men's college hockey's top individual honor, the Hobey Baker Award.

Jan 29, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

What Mammoth Hope For Out of Hrabal

The way Hrabal's game has steadily increased, it has put the Mammoth on notice. The 21-year-old is setting himself up to be the next franchise goaltender in Utah.

Right now, that honor belongs to Karel Vejmelka. He's been excellent the past two seasons and is only 29 years old. In a few years, however, Hrabal could be on the verge of pushing Vejmelka out and taking over the starting net for Utah.

If he turns out to be anything like he is at the NCAA level when he makes the transition to the NHL, the Mammoth certainly have their next starter-in-waiting. His size, awareness and athleticism are excellent traits, and he's still improving. It's what has brought him to this next level of being a top-notch prospect.

