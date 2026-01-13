What’s Next for Blues With Philip Broberg’s Injury?

Just hours after 24-year-old defenseman Philip Broberg signed his contract with the St. Louis Blues over the weekend, Broberg was injured during his matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, the Blues are left in a predicament.

His contract stands as a six-year, $48 million extension, with an annual value of $8 million, set to begin next season. Unfortunately, the excitement was short-lived once Broberg was checked on the ice during the first period by Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone. The young defenseman went down with force and was out for the remainder of the game, which ended in a 4-2 loss to Vegas.

Now, he is out on concussion protocol and is listed as doubtful for his upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes. This leaves a noticeable hole in the St. Louis lineup.

With Broberg out of commission for the time being, what does this mean for the Blues?

Broberg's Absence Raises Concern

So far this season, Broberg has recorded two goals and 12 assists for 15 points. While he certainly isn't the leading scorer, he is ranked within the top five for St. Louis in assists, falling just short of Cam Fowler (14), Pavel Buchnevich (16) and Robert Thomas (22). Throughout his career, he has amassed 12 goals and 45 assists for 57 points.

Oct 13, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; St. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (6) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

"Stability, reliability, confidence, playmaker and an incredible desire to grow," head coach Jim Montgomery stated, per NHL.com. "A lot of times, people get obsessed with statistics and he's just a hockey player. He helps you in all three zones. ... I've seen how much he's grown this year compared to just last year when he was very good for us anyway, and he's just a guy that wants to be a difference maker."

Broberg began his professional career with the Edmonton Oilers as the eighth pick in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft. He remained with the Oilers for three seasons. His smooth, quick skating abilities allow him to find openings on the ice, and combined with his consistent development, having him sit out at any point in the season is undesirable.

BROBERG'S STICKIN' AROUND 🎶



Philip Broberg has signed a six-year contract with the @StLouisBlues!



Powered by @SAP pic.twitter.com/qG0bWtelQK — NHL (@NHL) January 10, 2026

Fortunately, he doesn't appear to be out for a long period of time. The peculiar timeline of when his injury happened — shortly after his contract extension — raised great concern, but Broberg seems to be on the right track and heading toward making a comeback once he's off concussion protocol.

