Knights' Captain Continues Riding Steady Hot Streak

The Vegas Golden Knights are currently riding a three-game winning streak after their latest 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues last night. Their streak started last week by handing consecutive losses to the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Golden Knights are now ranked No. 4 in the Western Conference with a 20-11 overall record, just below the Minnesota Wild at 26-11. Vegas is hoping to climb further in their conference, and with their captain Mark Stone in the clutch, it wouldn't be shocking to see some upward movement.

Stone is third in terms of points this season with 38, trailing center Jack Eichel and fellow right-winger Marner, both of whom have 48 points.

As impressive as that is on its own, he has grown even more imposing after sending another puck into the goal off an unassisted wrist shot, continuing his stunning streak.

Stone Strikes Again

Stone's goal last night extended his goal streak to seven games. While this isn't a league record by any means, this is quite an achievement, one that does tie the franchise record. Now, Stone is back-to-back with Max Pacioretty, who set the same record in the 2021-22 season. If Stone continues this streak, he will hold the helm at the top.

Jan 6, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) looks for a rebound from Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

For reference, the longest goal streak in NHL history still belongs to Punch Broadbent of the Ottawa Senators, in which he scored in 16 consecutive games during the 1921-22 season. Claiming second is Joe Malone of the Montreal Canadiens at 14 games during his 1917-18 campaign.

"We’re stacking some wins," Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy stated, per Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com. "We did that earlier in the year. If we want to get back where we want to be, we’re going to have to do that a little bit."

That's one rolling Stone 😉



Mark Stone has been on fire recently! pic.twitter.com/rK4RwKMyxa — NHL (@NHL) January 11, 2026

In total this season, Stone has logged 15 goals and 23 assists, amassing 38 points. Throughout his career, he has posted 246 goals and 426 assists for 672 points.

The Golden Knights' next matchup is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. EST against the San Jose Sharks. This is an opportunity for Vegas to extend its winning streak to four games, but it's also a chance for Stone to score another goal in his eighth consecutive game.

Will the Golden Knights' captain be able to keep driving up the momentum on the ice, or is it time for his shocking streak to come to an end?

