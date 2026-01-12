Golden Knights’ Tomas Hertl Has Career Night in Familiar Setting

Just three years ago, it wouldn’t have surprised anyone that center Tomas Hertl would have a career night in San Jose in 2026. A Shark for the entirety of his career up to that point, Hertl was a consistent player who only seemed to be getting better.

But then he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in the middle of the 2023-24 season in a blockbuster deal, which meant that when he put up a career-high five points last night in San Jose, it wasn’t with the Sharks, but with the rival from Vegas.

“I’m sure [Hertl] likes coming back and playing here,” Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Vegas’ 7-2 victory over the Sharks. “He probably has terrific memories from years ago. Sometimes when you come back into a building you’re familiar with, you just feel it a little bit.”

And feel it Hertl did.

A Career Night in San Jose

Jan 11, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) reacts with center Tomas Hertl (48) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

In a battle between two teams right in the thick of the race to win the Pacific Division — a division that has struggled mightily as a group over the past several weeks — it was the Golden Knights who showed they’re still the alpha. A large reason why was Hertl’s historic effort, one that saw him score two goals and notch three assists against his former team.

Hertl’s first point came as the primary assist on a Pavel Dorofeyev goal midway through the first period. That goal gave Vegas a 2-1 lead after Sharks right wing Collin Graf had tied the game just a minute and a half earlier. From there, though, it was all Golden Knights and Hertl.

Jack Eichel and Mark Stone combined to make it 3-1 early in the second period, which set up Hertl to extend the lead with his first goal of the game — a wrister that came off excellent passes from Stone and Dorofeyev — with nine minutes to go in the second period. As with his first point, Hertl once again struck on the power play.

Hertl collected two more assists over the remainder of the night, one on a Zach Whitecloud goal and another on a Shea Theodore empty-netter. It wasn’t until the dwindling minutes of the game that he was able to break the five-point barrier, as he slid one past Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov to punctuate an excellent evening for both him and Vegas.

“I don’t know. Sometimes you feel even better and then you end up with an apple or something,” Hertl said of his performance against his former squad. “Sometimes it just goes your way. I’m just happy about my game.”

