Final Projections for USA's Olympic Roster

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are right around the corner, meaning NHL players will return to international action for the first time since the 2014 tournament.

Each participating nation must submit their rosters before the new year. The official rosters are set to be revealed shortly after that.

One of the most intriguing rosters to predict is the United States. Over the last few months, the projected roster has changed drastically, but Breakaway On SI is putting the pieces together on what group Team USA will take to Italy for the upcoming Winter Games.

Finding the Perfect Balance

Forwards (14): Matthew Boldy (Minnesota Wild), Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets), Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks), Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins), Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers), Alex Tuch (Buffalo Sabres)

It's hard to love this group, headlined by superstars like Jack Eichel and Jack Hughes. Add in the Tkachuk brothers and elite goal scorers like Matthew Boldy, Kyle Connor and Jake Guentzel. This lineup also gives the United States a balance between speed, size, physicality and offensive dynamicism.

There are a few changes from our previous roster projection. Out went Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens, Mammoth leader Clayton Keller and Rangers captain JT Miller. Replacing them are Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks, Sabres' power forward Alex Tuch and Rangers two-way center Vincent Trocheck.

Defense (8): Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild), Adam Fox (New York Rangers), Quinn Hughes (Minnesota Wild), Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim Ducks), Seth Jones (Florida Panthers), Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators), Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)

The defensive makeup selected here includes four left-handed and four right-handed defenders. It also provides them with a bit of everything from the blue line. Quinn Hughes, Jake Sanderson, Zach Werenski, and Jackson LaCombe are some of the silkiest-smooth puck movers in the entire NHL, while Charlie McAvoy, Seth Jones, and Brock Faber provide that two-way presence that should balance out the upbeat pace they play with.

The player who sticks out here is Adam Fox. He's enjoying a bounce-back campaign for the Rangers. With the focus landing on players like Hughes and McAvoy, Fox has the chance to be a top contributor.

Goalies (3): Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets), Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars), Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Connor Hellebuyck is back, and he's still the man in net for the USA. Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman are two elite backup options, giving the United States the best goaltending group in the entire tournament.

