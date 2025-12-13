Fans React to Canucks, Wild Blockbuster Quinn Hughes Trade

Vancouver Canucks fans have seen better days.

Having your captain traded away in the midst of your team being at the bottom of the Pacific Division with 25 points and a 11-17-3 record is certainly not ideal. But, that is what the night of Dec. 12 brought Vancouver enthusiasts. The Canucks traded defenseman Quinn Hughes over to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, forward Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first round pick.

Hughes, 26, was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2023-24 season after leading all league defensemen with 75 assists and 92 points. The star player was also a finalist for the Norris Trophy following the 2024-25 season as well. He was averaging 27:25 TOI across 26 games with Vancouver this season.

At the time of his trade, Hughes has already tallied 23 points, 12 of which have been earned on the power-play, on the season so far. The latest development came after widely reported speculation surrounding the star player's future with the Canucks; trade rumors and proposals had been heavily reported over the days leading up to the official announcement from Minnesota and Vancouver.

NHL World Erupts With News of Quinn Hughes Trade

Hughes has represented the United States in numerous international tournaments and was among the initial six players named to the United States Men’s Ice Hockey team for the approaching 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Naturally as one of the biggest names in the league — reactions to the trade surrounding Hughes came plentiful across social media. Here's how the hockey community reacted, especially from some heartfelt Canucks fans:

Yes, it really happened. 👀



Quinn Hughes is off to the State of Hockey. pic.twitter.com/ymAKhAYuc0 — NHL (@NHL) December 13, 2025

"We would like to thank Quinn for his time with the Vancouver Canucks," said Vancouver Canucks' President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford per their press release on the trade. "Quinn is a great person, a great player, and one of the greatest Canucks of all time. With the circumstances surrounding JT [Miller] and now Quinn, we are fortunate to acquire these very good young players from Minnesota. They will be a key part of the rebuild that we are currently in, giving us a bright future moving forward. The hockey club will continue to build with talented young players using that as a blueprint to become a contender sooner rather than later."

So, pack up your car, put a hand on your heart

Say whatever you feel, be wherever you are

We ain't angry at you, love

You're the greatest thing we've lost pic.twitter.com/47Jz041f1q — quinn hughes is the loss of my life (@weiirwoods) December 13, 2025

"Thank you, Quinn, for the leadership, heart, and unforgettable moments. From the first shift to the captain’s “C,” you left an indelible mark on the Vancouver Canucks and our fans," the Canucks' X caption reads on their post. "Wishing you nothing but success in Minnesota."

Stages of grief over the Quinn Hughes trade, as presented by Quinn Hughes pic.twitter.com/falrk1dO4G — Vanessa (@bigsportsvan) December 13, 2025

Hughes' agent, Pat Brisson, also reportedly praised the Canucks for their professionalism in how they were handling the matter. No trade demand was made, but Brisson said Hughes feels relieved the situation is resolved and is ready to focus on a potential postseason run with the Wild.

The Minnesota Wild have Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes, the NHL's second-best goaltending tandem in terms of save percentage, multiple impact players under age 25 and salary cap room to work with this summer.



The Stanley Cup window is open. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 13, 2025

"i’m just sat in disbelief what do you mean Quinn Hughes isn’t a canuck," another fan asked.

Quinn Hughes is a generational talent. How tf do you trade that. — Kierra/Keeks (@keeks_2021) December 13, 2025

"Quinn Hughes was by far the best player to ever play for the vancouver canucks and it will be that way for decades," said another.

Quinn will debut wearing a Minnesota jersey against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 14 (6:00 p.m. EST).

Hughes set Vancouver single-season franchise records in both points and assists by a defenseman, ahead of marks he set during the 2022‑23 season and guided Vancouver to its first playoff appearance since 2019‑20 and first division title since 2012-13.

