Lightning Captain Inching Toward Return From Surgery

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t lost in weeks, yet they might be on the verge of improving.

Star defenseman Victor Hedman has been out of the lineup since Dec. 9 after he suffered an elbow injury that required surgery. He was subsequently placed on long-term injured reserve. At the time, the Lightning announced that they expected him back before the Olympics, which was major news given that Hedman is set to be a key piece for Team Sweden in Milan in February. According to Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, that timeline is still intact.

In 18 games so far this season, he’s recorded 12 points — all assists. Six have come on the power play, while the rest have been at even strength. A three-time All-Star, Hedman has long been considered one of the most capable defensemen in the NHL. In fact, he won the Norris Trophy — the award given to the NHL’s best defenseman — at the end of the 2018 season. With him in the lineup, the Lightning’s blue line is one of the best the league has to offer, which is why his imminent return is such good news for Cooper and company.

A Major Figure On and Off the Ice

Oct 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Hedman’s season has been rife with injuries, which is an anomaly when looking at his entire career up to this point. When he went down with the elbow injury in mid-December, he had already been absent for 13 games during the 2025-26 season, which is the most he’s missed since the 2014-15 campaign, when he played in only 59 games. Depending on when he can return, he’ll most certainly surpass that mark.

When Hedman went down with the injury, his coaches and teammates lamented the potential windfall that would come from his absence. They were particularly melancholy about how much they’d miss his leadership on and off the ice.

“It’s tough,” Lightning forward Brayden Point, who’s also on injured reserve at the moment, said at the time. “Obviously, our captain and a guy who plays massive minutes for us. Just wishing him all the best. And he’s been a great captain, even when he’s not on the bench.”

Cooper echoed those sentiments and also expressed how the team didn’t anticipate this setback to Hedman’s health. Still, he acknowledged that if the injury were to happen at some point, he’d rather it occur in December rather than in April, when the team is in the midst of the playoff hunt.

Tampa Bay has 10 games remaining — including the Stadium Series matchup against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 1 — before the league pauses for two weeks for the February Olympics. Victor Hedman, who will represent Sweden, would likely need to return within the next week and a half to be fully healthy for the Winter Games. At this time, no specific timetable for his return has been announced.

