Lightning Star Records Fourth 100-Point Season

The Lightning had to prove something last night as they faced the Maple Leafs in an Atlantic Division showdown. But while Tampa Bay grabbed a crucial victory, it was superstar forward Nikita Kucherov who etched his name deeper into franchise history.

The Lightning star got the 100th point of the season as he provided an assist to Brandon Hagel's empty-netter in the third period. With that assist, he also became just the third player not from North America to reach the century mark in four consecutive campaigns.

The milestone came in a dominant 5-2 victory over the struggling Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena. Kucherov finished the night with four assists, helping Tampa Bay snap a four-game losing streak while pushing Toronto further from playoff contention.

Elite Company

Kucherov now stands alongside Leon Draisaitl as the only non-North American trained players with four straight 100-point seasons. Only two players have surpassed that mark among international stars. Peter Stastny delivered six consecutive 100-point campaigns from 1980 to 1986, while Jari Kurri posted five straight from 1982 to 1987.

NIKITA ⚡️ KUCHEROV ⚡️ 100 ⚡️ POINTS



For the sixth time in his career, Nikita Kucherov reaches the 100-point mark! pic.twitter.com/tBY686GLcs — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2026

The Russian winger's consistency places him in rare territory league-wide. This marks his sixth career 100-point season, making him just the fifth active player to accomplish the feat multiple times. His 1.75 points per game leads the entire NHL this season despite sitting third in total points.

With 100 points in 57 games, he also became the third player this season to reach the century mark after Connor McDavid (106) and Nathan MacKinnon (103).

Dominant First Period

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring with a Matias Maccelli goal at 4:50 but the Lightning soon proved that Toronto was no match for them. Kucherov personally orchestrated three of the four-goal opening frame bringing his total to 99 points.

Meanwhile, Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel both provided a helper while also finding the back of the net. Newly acquired veteran Corey Perry also decided to bag a goal in his Tampa Bay debut. On the other hand, Andrei Vasilevskiy once again proved why he is one of the best goalies this season.

The Russian made 27 saves to push his league-leading record to even better numbers. Brayden Point, meanwhile, made the most of his time off the shelf as he recorded two helpers alongside teammate Anthony Cirelli.

Leafs Continue Slide

Toronto's misery continues following the Olympic break. Despite Maccelli opening the scoring and Anthony Stolarz's 28 saves, it wasn't nearly enough. The home crowd made its frustration known, booing the visitors off the ice after their seventh consecutive defeat.

THERE IT IS ⚡



1,000 POINTS FOR NIKITA KUCHEROV pic.twitter.com/eU0PWA4ZCg — NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2025

The loss drops Toronto eight points back of the final Eastern Conference playoff spot with time running out. What began as a promising season has devolved into crisis, and the Maple Leafs now face an uphill battle just to extend their campaign beyond the regular season.

Can Tampa Bay build momentum off this performance and climb the standings? Can Toronto stop the bleeding before their playoff hopes evaporate completely? That will be revealed as the home stretch continues.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!